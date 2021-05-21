newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Lifestyle

Your Horoscope For June 2021

By Charm Torres
chatelaine.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleJune begins by connecting the other end of the eclipse sandwich, so to speak. Usually, the times in between two eclipses can feel exhausting. If you’re new here, there was a Total Lunar Eclipse, a Full Moon, in Sagittarius on May 26th. We have an Annular Solar Eclipse, a New Moon, in Gemini on the 10th, which indicates potent beginnings. It is most likely connected to anything emerging since the summer of 2020, as there have been repeated eclipses in Gemini since then. Mars changes signs and enters Leo getting us all hyped up for warmer temperatures. Some of the sluggish pace of last month may start to find some momentum finally. Especially with Mercury stationing direct on the 22nd, which can help move forward any stalled projects. The Sun enters Cancer on the 20th, signalling the summer solstice, aka the beginning of summer! And finally, a Full Moon in Capricorn occurs on the 24th, culminating whatever began back in January 2021. Read your horoscopes for more personal insights and guidance for the month ahead.

www.chatelaine.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sun And Moon#Horoscopes#Annular Solar Eclipse#Sagittarius#Lunar Eclipse#Total Eclipse#Mercury#Cancer#Capricorn#June#Eclipses#Mars#Changing Habits#The Times#New Moon
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
Related
LifestylePosted by
POPSUGAR

What Tonight's Super Pink Moon Means For Your Horoscope

Check where Scorpio & Taurus fall in your chart, that area of your life will be where you feel this energy. #astrology #fullmoon #scoprio #taurus. Look up! April's super pink moon will light up the night sky tonight on April 26, and this astrological event is more than just a sight to see. According to astrology experts and enthusiasts on TikTok, this full moon (which sadly isn't going to actually appear pink in color!) in Scorpio is also a supermoon, meaning it'll bring with it changes for each zodiac sign. Because Scorpio is the sign of transformation, this is going to cause people to want to alter their lives, whether those changes be personal, in their career, or in a relationship. The moon will push the different signs to prioritize their self-love and self-worth, and it'll also make people dig deeper into their feelings. TikToker @maylikethemonthh also noted that people are "really going to desire meaningful emotional exchanges" due to this renewing moon.
CelebritiesOroville Mercury-Register

Horoscopes May 11, 2021: Lana Condor, let your intuition lead the way

CELEBRITIES BORN ON THIS DAY: Lana Condor, 24; Holly Valance, 38; Frances Fisher, 69; Eric Burdon, 80. Happy Birthday: Let your intuition lead the way. You cannot stop change, but you can make the most out of whatever comes your way. Become part of the solution, then navigate your way to victory. A philosophical idea, dedication and discipline will help you conquer whatever you choose to pursue. Take physical action, and turn your passion into something tangible. Your numbers are 3, 11, 16, 23, 36, 42, 45.
LifestylePosted by
Syracuse.com

Horoscope for May 1, 2021: Aries, stick to rules to get what you want; Taurus, it takes a village

BIRTHDAY STAR: Actress Madeline Brewer was born in Pitman, N.J., on this day in 1992. This birthday star has portrayed Janine Lindo on the acclaimed series “The Handmaid’s Tale” since 2017. She has also played recurring roles on “Anthem: Homunculus,” “Grimm” and “Orange is the New Black.” On the big screen, Brewer’s film rsum includes appearances in “The Ultimate Playlist of Noise,” “Hustlers” and “Flesh and Blood.”
LifestylePosted by
Vice

Monthly Horoscope: Taurus, May 2021

Happy solar return, Taurus! The sun is in your sign, imbuing you with passion and vitality. This is a wonderful time to reconnect with yourself, and to think about how far you’ve come and your goals for the next year. Communication planet Mercury starts the month in your sign, and...
LifestyleRepublic

Astrograph: Sunday horoscopes – May 9

TAURUS (April 20-May 20) — Look at the possibilities, and consider what makes you happy. Refuse to take on responsibilities that don’t belong to you. Use your charm and intelligence to outmaneuver anyone trying to take advantage of you. GEMINI (May 21-June 20) — Make your health, appearance and lifestyle...
Lifestyletheclevelandamerican.com

Aquarius, Horoscope for Thursday 13 May 2021 | Aquarius horoscope

You have the presence of 1 Jupiter in your home, which will bless you with its merciful expansion and abundant power, in this case your good ideas within your personality and the ability to communicate greatly with them through technology, one of the fields that you best deal with. Forecast...
LifestyleLa Crosse Tribune

Horoscopes and celebrity birthdays for Sunday, May 16

Today’s Birthday (05/16/21). Your work blossoms this year. Consistent coordinated efforts produce outsized professional results. Shifting financial strategies with your partner this spring leads to summer growth with your own income. Personal changes next winter propel a surge for joint assets and investments. Accept the roses and thank supporters. Aries...
LifestyleTimes Union

Horoscope for Monday, 5/17/21 by Christopher Renstrom

ARIES. (March 20 - April 18): You're happy to learn that you'll be released from a debt or obligation but proceed cautiously. Good fortune doesn't always come so easy when the Sun trines Pluto. TAURUS. (April 19 - May 19): Avoid anything that could lead to a disagreement today -...
CelebritiesSun-Journal

Aries: Keep your emotions in check and take it easy

CELEBRITIES BORN ON THIS DAY: Nikki Reed, 33; Erin Richards, 35; Hill Harper, 35; Bob Saget, 65. Happy Birthday: Put more emphasis on home, family and finding innovative ways to use both work and downtime efficiently and effectively. Maintaining balance will be the key to your success on both fronts. Don’t limit the possibilities because you are afraid to do things differently. Welcome change, and you will find it easier to take advantage of economic trends. Your numbers are 4, 11, 18, 26, 34, 43, 47.
Lifestylecampuslately.com

Monday brings a new opportunity for more zodiac signs

Many of the zodiac signs begin the week with new possibilities. Let’s see what the stars are expecting Astronite Based on. Aries (march 21 – april 20) On Monday, you can experience your more experimental mood, and creative nature, in your work. You have entered a new period in your life in this area, you can also get a new boss. Show him what you know!
LifestylePosted by
Syracuse.com

Horoscope for May 13, 2021: Taurus, loved one makes time for you; Scorpio, gather more facts

BIRTHDAY STAR: Actress Debby Ryan was born in Huntsville, Ala., on this day in 1993. This birthday star portrayed Patty Bladell on “Insatiable,” Jessie Prescott on “Jessie” and Bailey on “The Suite Life on Deck.” She has also appeared on episodes of “Daytime Divas,” “Sing It!” and “The Mysteries of Laura.” On the big screen, Ryan’s film work includes parts in “Life of the Party,” “Every Day” and “Cover Versions.”
LifestylePosted by
Syracuse.com

Horoscope for May 6, 2021: Scorpio, maintain positive attitude; Aquarius, handle obligations as promised

BIRTHDAY STAR: Actress Tiera Skovbye was born in Vancouver, British Columbia, on this day in 1995. This birthday star currently portrays Polly Cooper on the TV crime drama “Riverdale.” She also played Grace Knight on “Nurses” and Robin/Margot on “Once Upon a Time.” On the big screen, Skovbye’s film work includes appearances in “2 Hearts,” “The Miracle Season” and “Even Lambs Have Teeth.” Tiera is the older sister of actress Ali Skovbye.
LifestylePosted by
StyleCaster

Libra, Your May Horoscope Has The Key To Strengthening Relationships

You’re entering the month of May with an intense and passionate perspective. However, your Libra May 2021 horoscope wants you to loosen up and take note of all the beautiful opportunities surrounding you! After all, as of May 28, both Mercury and Venus will activate your expansive ninth house, encouraging you to be a little more adventurous and free-spirited. You may crave experiences that take you out of this world and leave you feeling untethered.
LifestylePosted by
Syracuse.com

Horoscope for May 9, 2021: Capricorn, keep your secrets; Libra, nail down income, profits

BIRTHDAY STAR: Actress Mary Mouser was born in Pine Bluff, Ark., on this day in 1996. This birthday star has portrayed Samantha LaRusso on the series “Cobra Kai” since 2018. She also played Lacey Fleming on “Body of Proof” and has appeared on episodes of “Room 104,” “Happy Together” and “Scorpion.” On the big screen, Mouser’s film work includes “Gates of Darkness” and “Alexander and the Terrible, Horrible, No Good, Very Bad Day.”
Lifestylecafeastrology.com

Cafe Astrology .com

You possess great strength of character, warmth, sensuality, and intuition. While grounded and steady overall, you have a flair for the dramatic. You are exceptionally self-aware and spend your life learning, largely through intuition and observation. You are loving and kind but seldom forget a slight. Famous people born today:...
Lifestylemysticmedusa.com

Inconvenient Truths Of The Zodiac

Because barely anyone wants to acknowledge them, the inconvenient truths of the zodiac get very little air-time. Let’s change that. *Aries are irritating – the pushiness, their self-centered anecdotes – but they’re practically always courageous. * Virgos outnumber every other sign. September 9 – when the Sun is 16 degrees...
LifestyleHelloGiggles

Full Moon in Sagittarius Is Happening. Here's What This Means For Your Zodiac Sign

The total lunar eclipse in Sagittarius will occur on May 26th. This is the final chapter to the story that began in November 2019, also a continuation of the situation from last spring and fall. This lumination is urging you to let go and be free (in true Sagittarius nature). The full moon in Sagittarius will awaken you to things that you've been missing out on.
AstronomyPosted by
Shape Magazine

Welcome to Gemini Season 2021: Here's What You Need to Know

Annually, from approximately May 20 to June 20, the sun makes its trip through the third sign of the zodiac, Gemini, the expressive, playful, information-loving mutable air sign. Throughout Gemini season 2021, no matter what sign you were born under, the Twin's influence will have you feeling like connecting with anyone and everyone, buzzing about the day's news, and flitting from one mentally-stimulating activity to the next. In a major contrast to Taurus' slow, steady, stubborn nature, Gemini is zippy, lively, changeable, and up for doing whatever in the moment, especially if it involves human connection, which is basically their lifeblood. They teach us to be spontaneous, unattached, flexible, interested in seeing where any and every moment might take them.