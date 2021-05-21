Your Horoscope For June 2021

June begins by connecting the other end of the eclipse sandwich, so to speak. Usually, the times in between two eclipses can feel exhausting. If you’re new here, there was a Total Lunar Eclipse, a Full Moon, in Sagittarius on May 26th. We have an Annular Solar Eclipse, a New Moon, in Gemini on the 10th, which indicates potent beginnings. It is most likely connected to anything emerging since the summer of 2020, as there have been repeated eclipses in Gemini since then. Mars changes signs and enters Leo getting us all hyped up for warmer temperatures. Some of the sluggish pace of last month may start to find some momentum finally. Especially with Mercury stationing direct on the 22nd, which can help move forward any stalled projects. The Sun enters Cancer on the 20th, signalling the summer solstice, aka the beginning of summer! And finally, a Full Moon in Capricorn occurs on the 24th, culminating whatever began back in January 2021. Read your horoscopes for more personal insights and guidance for the month ahead.