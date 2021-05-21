newsbreak-logo
Tribune shareholders approve takeover by Alden Global

By TALI ARBEL
Fort Wayne Journal Gazette
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleShareholders of Tribune Publishing, one of the country’s largest newspaper chains, on Friday approved a takeover by hedge fund Alden Global Capital. Alden, which already owned nearly one-third of Tribune, stands to take full control of the Chicago Tribune, Baltimore Sun and other Tribune papers in a deal worth about $630 million. Through its Digital First Media chain, Alden also owns the Boston Herald, Denver Post and San Jose Mercury News.

