King City removes interim tag from Police Chief Keith Boyd

King City Police Chief Keith Boyd will have the interim portion of his title removed as the city announced Thursday it has decided to keep him in the position moving forward. “Based on the results of our selection process and my experience working with Mr. Boyd, I believe King City is fortunate to be hiring someone with his level of integrity, expertise and commitment to serving our community,” City Manager Steven Adams said in a press release. “I am very confident we are hiring the best person to lead our police department and continue the progress the city has been making to better protect, and establish a relationship of trust and collaboration with our residents.”