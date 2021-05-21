newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Stocks

How major US stock indexes fared Friday

By The Associated Press
Posted by 
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 5 days ago

Stocks ended a wobbly day with mixed results on Wall Street. The S&P 500 index gave up an early gain and ended 0.1% lower Friday, giving the benchmark index its second losing week in a row.

Losses for a handful of Big Tech companies including Apple and Amazon helped drag the index lower. The Nasdaq gave back 0.5% and the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.4%.

Investors remain focused on the possibility of inflation as the economy revs up after more than a year of shutdowns related to the pandemic.

On Friday:

The S&P 500 fell 3.26 points, or 0.1%, to 4,155.86.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 123.69 points, or 0.4%, to 34,207.84.

The Nasdaq fell 64.75 points, or 0.5%, to 13,470.99.

The Russell 2000 index of smaller companies rose 7.51 points, or 0.3%, to 2,215.27.

For the week:

The S&P 500 is down 17.99 points, or 0.4%.

The Dow is down 174.29 points, or 0.5%.

The Nasdaq is up 41.02 points, or 0.3%.

The Russell 2000 is down 9.36 points, or 0.4%.

For the year:

The S&P 500 is up 399.79 points, or 10.6%.

The Dow is up 3,601.36 points, or 11.8%.

The Nasdaq is up 582.71 points, or 4.5%.

The Russell 2000 is up 240.41 points, or 12.2%.

The Associated Press

The Associated Press

464K+
Followers
236K+
Post
218M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Stock Indexes#Wall Street#S P 500#Dow Stock#Stock Investors#Big Tech#Rose#Inflation#Tech Companies#Shutdowns#Us
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Stocks
News Break
Business
News Break
Apple
News Break
Economy
News Break
Nasdaq
News Break
Markets
News Break
Amazon
News Break
U.S. Stocks
Related
StocksCourier News

Wall Street closing higher as investors monitor recovery

A choppy day of trading on Wall Street ended with stocks closing higher Wednesday, reversing much of the S&P 500's modest pullback the day before. The benchmark index ended just under 0.2% higher after wavering between small gains and losses. Retailers and other companies that rely on consumer spending made solid gains. Communication and financial stocks also helped lift the market. The S&P 500's gains were tempered by declines in health care, technology and other stocks.
StocksTrumann Democrat

Stocks close modestly higher after choppy day on Wall Street

A choppy day of trading on Wall Street ended with stocks closing higher Wednesday, reversing much of the S&P 500's modest pullback the day before. The benchmark index ended just under 0.2% higher after wavering between small gains and losses. Retailers and other companies that rely on consumer spending made solid gains. Communication and financial stocks also helped lift the market. The S&P 500's gains were tempered by declines in health care, technology and other stocks.
StocksPosted by
Reuters

Wall St opens higher as Fed calms inflation worries

Wall Street's main indexes opened higher on Wednesday after remarks from Federal Reserve officials helped ease concerns over higher inflation, while a recent dip in bond yields supported tech-related stocks for a third straight session. The Dow Jones Industrial Average (.DJI) rose 23.9 points, or 0.07%, at the open to...
Stocksrecordargusnews.com

STOCKS

A choppy day of trading on Wall Street ended with stocks closing higher Wednesday, reversing much of the S&P 500’s modest pullback the day before. The benchmark index ended just under 0.2 percent higher after wavering between small gains and losses. Retailers and other companies that rely on consumer spending made solid gains. Communication and financial stocks also helped lift […]
RetailStreet.Com

How Will Athleisure Stocks Fare as the Economy Reopens?

Throughout the pandemic, the future of retail apparel has been a source of constant debate. Can the athleisure explosion seen throughout 2020 as so many people worked from home continue? Or will shoppers finally tire of stretchy clothing and start buying more formal dresswear en masse, especially as workers begin to return to the office?
StocksInvestor's Business Daily

16 New Momentum Stocks Are Taking Over The Market

Momentum is shifting fast on the S&P 500. And investors, and indexes, are struggling to keep up. Sixteen stocks in the S&P 500, including financials like Invesco (IVZ) and IBD 50 member SVB Financial (SIVB) plus consumer discretionary firms like MGM Resorts (MGM) and L Brands (LB), posted more than 100% average gains over the past six and 12 months, says an Investor's Business Daily analysis of data from S&P Global Market Intelligence and MarketSmith. Meanwhile, some of the stocks riding the momentum wave last year, like Amazon.com (AMZN) and Thermo Fisher (TMO), are slipping.
StocksPosted by
WHIO Dayton

US stocks edge higher; homebuilders, tech are among winners

Stocks were slightly higher in early trading Tuesday, adding to gains from the day before as technology companies and homebuilders helped push the market higher. The S&P 500 was up 0.1% as of 10 a.m. Eastern. The Dow Jones Industrial Average was little changed and the Nasdaq was up 0.2%.
StocksInvestor's Business Daily

Stock Market Fades, Closes Modestly Lower; But Indexes Hold These Key Levels

The stock market faded from early gains Tuesday, but indexes overall made small price moves and remained in their current price trends. The Nasdaq composite lost a 0.8% early gain and closed a smidgen lower. The S&P 500 rose 0.4% early but ended 0.2% lower. But both indexes Tuesday held above significant levels, namely the 50-day moving average, and the 21-day exponential moving average.
StocksPosted by
Reuters

POLL-Russian MOEX stock index to climb to record highs in 2021

MOSCOW, May 26 (Reuters) - Russia’s stock market will climb to record highs this year thanks to a recovery in commodity prices and still-low interest rates globally, although there are also risks of a downside correction, a Reuters poll of 13 market experts forecast. Russian stocks collapsed in the first...
Stockstvnewscheck.com

Dow Closes Down 82, Nasdaq Falls 4

Stocks gave up early gains Tuesday to end lower. The S&P 500 slipped 0.2% after spending much of the day wavering between small gains and losses. Financial, energy and health care stocks accounted for much of the decline. Technology and communication stocks eked out gains, as did big retailers, cruise lines and other companies that rely on consumer spending.
MarketsCNN

US stocks stage a rebound

Dimon: Cyberattacks are getting worse. DC must do more. JPMorgan Chase CEO Jamie Dimon warned Wednesday that cyberattacks are growing in number and sophistication across all sectors and called on Washington to do more to protect critical infrastructure. “This is a serious national security concern that requires partnership and collaboration...
StocksHerald & Review

Stocks climb on Wall Street as appetite for risk returns

Stocks closed higher on Wall Street Monday, and the broad rally helped the S&P 500 claw back more than half of its losses over the past two weeks. The benchmark index rose 1%, led by solid gains in technology and communication companies such as Microsoft, Google's parent company, Facebook and Twitter. A variety of companies that rely on direct consumer spending also made solid gains. Sectors that are viewed as safer investments, like utilities, lagged the broader market. Bond yields fell.