Financial Reports

Arconic : Amended and Restated Arconic Corporation 2020 Annual Cash Incentive Plan (Form 8-K)

marketscreener.com
 5 days ago

Amended and Restated Arconic Corporation 2020 Annual Cash Incentive Plan. The Plan has been approved by the Compensation and Benefits Committee of the Board of Directors of Arconic Corp. (the 'Compensation Committee'). The terms of the Plan are as follows:. 1.PURPOSE. ThisAmended and Restated Arconic Corporation 2020 Annual Cash Incentive...

www.marketscreener.com
Businessdallassun.com

Wedgemount Announces Grant of Incentive Stock Options

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / May 25, 2021 / Wedgemount Resources Corp. (CSE:WDGY) ('Wedgemount' or the 'Company'), a mineral exploration company focused on maximizing shareholder value through the acquisition, discovery and advancement of high-quality copper - gold projects in North America, has approved the grant of incentive stock options (each, an 'Option') to acquire up to 1,000,000 common shares in the capital of the Company (each a 'Common Share'), 800,000 of which were granted to certain directors and officers of the Company. The Options are exercisable for a five year term expiring on May 25, 2026 at a price of $0.45 per Option. The Options are subject to vesting provisions, with 1/4 vesting 3 months from grant date and 1/4 vesting every 3 months thereafter. The Options are subject to Canadian Securities Exchange approval, and approval of the Option plan by Wedgemount's shareholders at the Company's first annual general meeting, no Options may be exercised until such approval and acceptance is given. Any Common Shares issued pursuant to the exercise of the Options will be subject to a four month hold period expiring on September 26, 2021.
New York City, NYPosted by
TheStreet

Singular Genomics Systems, Inc. Announces Pricing Of Upsized Initial Public Offering Of Common Stock

LA JOLLA, Calif., May 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Singular Genomics Systems, Inc. ("Singular Genomics"), a company focused on delivering genomic technologies for the advancement of science and medicine, today announced the pricing of its upsized initial public offering of 10,200,000 shares of its common stock at an initial public offering price of $22.00 per share. All of the shares of common stock are being offered by Singular Genomics. The gross proceeds from the offering, before deducting underwriting discounts and commissions and other offering expenses payable by Singular Genomics, are expected to be $224.4 million. The shares are expected to begin trading on the Nasdaq Global Select Market under the ticker symbol "OMIC" on May 27, 2021. The offering is expected to close on June 1, 2021, subject to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions. In addition, Singular Genomics has granted the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase an additional 1,530,000 shares of common stock at the initial public offering price, less underwriting discounts and commissions.
Reno, NValbuquerqueexpress.com

Pershing Resources Engages of UHY LLP to Conduct Audit of 2020-2019 Financial Statements

RENO, NV / ACCESSWIRE / May 26, 2021 / Pershing Resources Company, Inc., (OTC PINK:PSGR), announced today that it has engaged UHY LLP, a licensed Certified Public Accounting, (CPA), firm, (https://www.uhy-us.com/), to perform the audit of its Consolidated Financial Statements for the period ending December 31, 2020 and December 31, 2019. The audit is expected to be completed by June 30th of 2021. UHY, LLP is a PCAOB registered accounting firm.
MarketsStreetInsider.com

Clearmind Medicine Inc. Announces Non-Brokered Private Placement and Granting of Stock Options

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - May 27, 2021) - Clearmind Medicine Inc. (CSE: CMND) ("Clearmind" or the "Company"), a psychedelic medicine biotech company focused on the discovery and development of novel psychedelic-derived therapeutics to solve widespread and under-served health problems, today announced that it intends to raise a minimum of $3,750,000 and a maximum of up to $6,000,000 (the "Gross Proceeds") by way of a non-brokered private placement (the "Private Placement"). The Private Placement will consist of a minimum of 5,000,000 and a maximum of up to 8,000,000 units of the Company ("Units") at a price of $0.75 per Unit. Each Unit will consist of one common share of the Company ("Common Share") and one common share purchase warrant ("Warrant"), with each Warrant being exercisable to acquire one Common Share of the Company (a "Warrant Share") at an exercise price of $1.25 per Warrant Share for a period of eighteen (18) months following the closing of the Private Placement. Insiders of the Company may participate in the Private Placement. Insiders of the Company may participate in the Private Placement in an amount equal to 20% of the Private Placement.
New York City, NYPosted by
TheStreet

R1 RCM Announces Commencement Of Secondary Offering By Selling Stockholders

CHICAGO, May 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- R1 RCM Inc. ("R1 RCM" or the "Company") (RCM) - Get Report announced the commencement of an underwritten offering of an aggregate of 15,000,000 shares of its common stock by selling stockholders. The selling stockholders are TCP-ASC ACHI Series LLLP ("TCP-ASC"), a Delaware series limited liability limited partnership jointly owned by Ascension Health Alliance and investment funds affiliated with TowerBrook Capital Partners, L.P., and Joseph Flanagan, the President and Chief Executive Officer of the Company. The underwriters will have a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 2,250,000 shares of common stock from TCP-ASC. R1 RCM is not selling any shares in the offering and will not receive any of the proceeds from the sale of common stock by the selling stockholders.
BusinessStreetInsider.com

Neovasc Receives NASDAQ Notification Regarding Minimum Bid Price Deficiency

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Vancouver, British Columbia and Minneapolis, Minnesota--(Newsfile Corp. - May 25, 2021) - Neovasc Inc. (NASDAQ: NVCN)/(TSX: NVCN) ("Neovasc" or the "Company") announced today that it has received written notification (the "Notification Letter") from The Nasdaq Stock Market LLC ("Nasdaq") notifying the Company that it is not in compliance with the minimum bid price requirement set forth in Nasdaq Rules for continued listing on the Nasdaq. Nasdaq Listing Rule 5550(a)(2) requires listed securities to maintain a minimum bid price of US$1.00 per share, and Listing Rule 5810(c)(3)(A) provides that a failure to meet the minimum bid price requirement exists if the deficiency continues for a period of 30 consecutive business days. Based on the closing bid price of the Company's common shares for the 30 consecutive business days from April 12, 2021 to May 21, 2021, the Company no longer meets the minimum bid price requirement.
Financial ReportsPosted by
OnTownMedia / OnSachem News

Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp. III Announces Pricing of $250 Million Initial Public Offering

LOS ANGELES, May 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp. III (the "Company" or "FWAC"), a special purpose acquisition company, today announced the pricing of its initial public offering of 25,000,000 Class A Ordinary Shares at a price of $10.00 per share. The shares will be listed on The Nasdaq Stock Market, LLC ("Nasdaq") and will begin trading on May 25, 2021, under the ticker symbol "FWAC". The offering is expected to close on May 27, 2021, subject to customary closing conditions.
BusinessStreetInsider.com

FBL Financial (FFG) Completes Take-Private Transaction With FBL Financial Group

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Farm Bureau Property & Casualty Insurance Company ("FBPCIC") today announced that it has completed its transaction with FBL Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE: FFG) ("FBL Financial Group" or "the Company"). Under the terms of the previously announced agreement, FBPCIC acquired the outstanding shares of FBL Financial Group Class A and Class B common stock that neither FBPCIC nor the Iowa Farm Bureau Federation ("IFBF") owned prior to the transaction for $61.00 per share in cash.
Personal Financeaccountingtoday.com

AICPA proposes implementation guidance for insurance standard

The American Institute of CPAs’ Financial Reporting Executive Committee posted draft versions of its interpretations of the Financial Accounting Standards Board’s new long-duration insurance accounting standard. The standard, which FASB issued in 2018, makes specific improvements to its existing insurance standards for recognition, measurement, presentation, and disclosure requirements for long-duration...
MarketsLife Style Extra

Publication relating to a transparency notification

Publication relating to a transparency notification. Publication relating to a transparency notification. Mont-Saint-Guibert (Belgium), 26 May 2021, 19:00h CET – In accordance with article 14 of the Act of 2 May 2007 on thedisclosure of large shareholdings, Nyxoah SA (Euronext Brussels: NYXH) announces that it received a transparency notification as detailed below.
Income TaxPosted by
Portland Business Journal

Liens & bankruptcies Leads - May 21, 2021

Learn which local businesses have recently filed for bankruptcy, unpaid income or unpaid payroll taxes. Mechanics' liens are included. Utilize this information to navigate opportunity and avoid risk. Bankruptcies (1 records) Collected from Federal bankruptcy courts, Chapter 7 is liquidation of all assets; Chapter 11 provides protection from creditors while...
Medical & BiotechStreetInsider.com

Provention Bio (PRVB) Announces Trading Halted Today for FDA Advisory Committee Meeting on Teplizumab

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Provention Bio, Inc. (Nasdaq: PRVB), a biopharmaceutical company dedicated to intercepting and preventing immune-mediated disease, today announced that Nasdaq has halted trading of the Company's common stock. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) Endocrinologic and Metabolic...
EconomyBusiness Insurance

SEC considering new rules to tackle risky SPACs

(Reuters) — The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission is considering new rules to address concerns around material disclosures and investor protections amid a surge in the use of special purpose acquisition companies as capital-raising vehicles, its new chair will tell lawmakers. Gary Gensler, in prepared testimony to the financial services...
BusinessBusiness Insider

Ferrari N.v.: Periodic Report on the Buyback Program

Maranello (Italy), May 24, 2021 – Ferrari N.V. (NYSE/MTA: RACE) (“Ferrari” or the “Company”) informs that the Company has purchased, under the fourth tranche of the common share buyback program announced on March 11, 2021 (“Fourth Tranche”), additional common shares - reported in aggregate form, on a daily basis - on the Italian Stock Exchange (MTA) as follows:
Houston, TXdallassun.com

Camber Energy Discloses Receipt of Notice From NYSE American

HOUSTON, TX / ACCESSWIRE / May 24, 2021 / Camber Energy, Inc. (NYSE American:CEI) ('Camber' or the 'Company'), an independent oil and gas company, announced that on May 21, 2021, it was notified by the NYSE American (the 'Exchange') that the Company was not in compliance with the Exchange's continued listing standards as set forth in set forth in Section 1007 of the NYSE American Company Guide (the 'Company Guide') given the Company failed to timely file (the 'Filing Delinquency') its Form 10-K for the 9-month period ended December 31, 2020 (the 'Report'). The delinquency will be cured via the filing of the Report.
EconomySeekingalpha.com

eHealth, Inc. (EHTH)

PURSUANT TO SECTION 13 OR 15(d) OF THE SECURITIES EXCHANGE ACT OF 1934. Date of Report (date of earliest event reported): May 21, 2021. (Exact Name of Registrant as Specified in its Charter) Delaware 001-33071 56-2357876. (State or other jurisdiction of incorporation) (Commission File Number) (I.R.S. Employer Identification No.) 2625...