LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Senior defender Jonas Skulstad has been recognized as first-team All-Atlantic Region by the United Soccer Coaches. Skulstad capped his career with another standout season for the Bellarmine University men's soccer team, but this time it came at the Division I level, further cementing his legacy as one of the most accomplished players in program history. The native of Egersund, Norway, helped spearhead Bellarmine's run to the North Division's top seed in the ASUN Championship and the best league record in the conference as a collective.