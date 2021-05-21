newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in

Special events center, Sprayberry High rebuild included on Cobb’s SPLOST VI draft list

By Rebecca Gaunt
cobbcountycourier.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Cobb County School District released a list of proposed projects Thursday to be considered for the November SPLOST VI referendum. The special purpose local options sales tax (SPLOST) is a one-cent sales tax that must be approved by voters. The vote for SPLOST VI will occur Nov. 2, and if approved, collection will begin in January 2024 and run through December 2028. It is projected to bring in close to $900 million. The Cobb County Board of Education will finalize the list at the June 10 meeting.

cobbcountycourier.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wilson Elementary#Community Projects#November#Splost Vi#Sprayberry High School#Ctae#Bells Ferry Elementary#Tritt Elementary School#Splost Iv#Ccsd#The University Of Georgia#Oglethorpe University#Netflix#North Cobb High#South Cobb#Center#Proposed Projects#Mt Bethel#Piedmont Roads#Marietta
Related
Cobb County, GAMarietta Daily Journal

Dobbins objects to condo development near I-75, Windy Hill Road

A proposed condominium development to be considered by the Cobb Board of Commissioners Tuesday has received opposition not from cantankerous neighbors, but from pillars of the county including Dobbins Air Reserve Base and the Cobb Chamber of Commerce. The proposal, sponsored by Atlanta-based Venture Communities, would build 38 condominiums at...
Cobb County, GAPosted by
The Georgia Sun

Switzer Library in Cobb County will reopen June 1

Charles D. Switzer Library will reopenTuesday, June 1, after the branch underwent an extensive renovation. The Switzer facility in downtown Marietta has had a major renovation since mid-2019 to improve indoor and outdoor spaces of the library system’s central library complex and its administrative and support services spaces. The project was expanded in late 2020 to include a complete roof replacement for the 30-plus years old building.
Marietta, GAcobbcountycourier.com

Switzer Library will reopen June 1 after major renovation

Switzer Library, the Cobb County library branch located at 266 Roswell Street, Marietta, near Marietta Square and across from the Marietta National Cemetery, will reopen June 1 after being shut down for major renovations. The library now has a dedicated conference room for its history and genealogy collection, an Accessibility...
Cobb County, GAnorthwestgeorgianews.com

Cupid to host elections town hall Tuesday at Civic Center

Lisa Cupid, chair of the Cobb Board of Commissioners, will host a town hall Tuesday to discuss Georgia's new election laws and their impact on the county. The event will be held at the Cobb County Civic Center from 7 to 9 p.m. Cupid will be joined by Cobb Elections Director Janine Eveler.
Cobb County, GAnorthwestgeorgianews.com

Zonings Near You

Here’s a look at the zoning cases the Cobb County Board of Commissioners will consider Tuesday. This list is typically published four times a month — before and after the first Cobb Planning Commission hearing and again before and after Cobb Board of Commissioners’ decisions. Items that are continued will be heard first at the next commission zoning hearing. Items that are held will be heard at the end of the next zoning hearing. Generally, cases may be held only twice, but they can be continued without limit.
Marietta, GAeastcobbnews.com

Cobb libraries kick off outdoor summer adventure challenge

Summer Adventure Challenge Kickoff celebrations presented by the Cobb County Public Library System will be staged outdoors at four libraries in the early evening Friday, May 21. The all-ages Kickoff celebrations will be 6 pm to 8 pm at:. Switzer Library, 266 Roswell Street, Marietta 30060. 770-528-2320. South Cobb Regional...
Cobb, GAcobbcounty.org

Cobb County Police Receive Donations From Cobb County Public Safety Foundation

Cobb County Police set to receive two donations from Cobb County Public Safety Foundation (CCPSF): one that will benefit the public with regard to reducing crime and apprehending criminals, and the other that will benefit officers seeking assistance dealing with stresses that inherently accompany the job of policing. CCPSF raised...
Marietta, GAMarietta Daily Journal

Summer Adventure Challenge Kickoff is Friday

The Cobb County Public Library will present Summer Adventure Challenge Kickoff celebrations outdoors at four libraries on Friday. THe all-ages events will be from 6 to 8 p.m. at the Switzer Library, 266 Roswell Street in Marietta; the South Cobb Regional Library, 805 Clay Road in Mableton; the West Cobb Regional Library, 1750 Dennis Kemp Lane NW in Kennesaw; and the Sewell Mill Library & Cultural Center, 2051 Lower Roswell Road in Marietta.
Marietta, GAeastcobbnews.com

NW Metro Atlanta Habitat for Humanity marks 35th anniversary

Habitat for Humanity of Northwest Metro Atlanta is celebrating its 35thAnniversary this month. From humble beginnings born out of Marietta resident Chrys Street’s idea to bring the Habitat model to Cobb County in 1986; to today, the mission to provide a hand up to those in need of decent shelter has remained the same.
Cobb County, GAMarietta Daily Journal

'Heading in the right direction,' Cobb health director says

Dr. Janet Remark, director of Cobb-Douglas Public Health, said recent coronavirus data "have been the most optimistic that we’ve had in a long while. "We continue to see declining trends in case rates across both counties," she wrote in a newsletter Friday. "Please remember that they are still in high transmission, but they are heading in the right direction."
WXIA 11 Alive

Some schools relaxing mask mandates following CDC changes to guidelines

COBB COUNTY, Ga. — Students in some metro Atlanta school districts don’t have to worry about wearing masks anymore as a few districts are now moving away from mask requirements. For Aimee Richards’ family, Cobb County schools changing their mask guidelines is news they’ve been waiting for. “I think and...
Cobb County, GAeastcobber.com

COBB COUNTY SUPERINTENDENT UPDATES COVID-19 GUIDELINES

Over the last year and a half, our students, staff, families, and entire county have faced very difficult circumstances. Our students have learned, and our teachers have taught, through the COVID-19 pandemic with information about COVID-19 that has not always been easy to understand. Earlier today, the CDC announced that...
Cobb County, GAeastcobbnews.com

Cobb County COVID-19 update: ‘We are on the right track’

The day after the Centers for Disease Control offered major guidance for vaccinated people, the head of Cobb and Douglas Public Health issued encouraging words about local COVID-19 metrics. In her weekly message on Friday, Dr. Janet Memark said trends over the last two weeks “have been the most optimistic...
Cobb County, GAcobbcountycourier.com

Keep Cobb Beautiful recycling drop box locations

Cobb County posted a list of Keep Cobb Beautiful recycling drop box location on their website, including the list of items accepted at each site. Here is the list reprinted from Cobb County’s webpage:. In order to best serve our residents and provide increased recycling options, a recycling drop spot...
Cobb County, GAMarietta Daily Journal

Alexis Grubbs Scholarship winners recognized

The Alexis Grubbs Scholarship winners were presented with plaques at the Cobb Bar association Law Day meeting. The total scholarships awarded totaled $39,000. The fund has been established by the Cobb County Bar Association and the Cobb County Legal Secretaries Association in memory of Alexis Grubbs, daughter of retired Cobb Superior Court Judge Adele Grubbs, who was a rising senior at Marietta High School when she was killed in an automobile wreck on July 28, 1998.
Cobb County, GAMarietta Daily Journal

Cobb County's coronavirus data for Saturday

Here's a look at Cobb County and state coronavirus numbers reported Saturday, and how they compare to the day before. All information comes from the Georgia Department of Public Health. Cobb County's COVID-19 Numbers for Saturday. Category 05/15/21 Change. Cases 61,222. Hospitalizations 3,199. Deaths 974. Georgia's COVID-19 Numbers for Saturday.
Cobb County, GAcobbcountycourier.com

Dr. Memark strikes optimistic note for COVID numbers in Cobb and Douglas counties

Dr. Janet Memark, the District Health Director of Cobb & Douglas Public Health (CDPH) struck an optimistic note in her latest COVID-19 update distributed this afternoon. It really gives me pleasure to say that the last two weeks’ trends for our counties have been the most optimistic that we’ve had in a long while. We continue to see declining trends in case rates across both counties. Please remember that they are still in high transmission, but they are heading in the right direction. We also see percentage positive rates that are also very promising. Hospitalizations also remain at lower levels and do not seem to be trending upwards at this time.
Cobb County, GAMarietta Daily Journal

Stormwater Management Community Chat is Monday

Cobb County District 2 Commissioner Jerica Richardson will have a Stormwater Management Community Chat on Monday from 5:30 to 7 p.m. via Zoom. Register at https://staff315236.typeform.com/to/qHrmcAZQ. A Zoom link will be emailed to you upon submitting your registration. Support Local Journalism. Now, more than ever, residents need trustworthy reporting—but good...