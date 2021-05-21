Special events center, Sprayberry High rebuild included on Cobb’s SPLOST VI draft list

Dr. Janet Memark, the District Health Director of Cobb & Douglas Public Health (CDPH) struck an optimistic note in her latest COVID-19 update distributed this afternoon. It really gives me pleasure to say that the last two weeks’ trends for our counties have been the most optimistic that we’ve had in a long while. We continue to see declining trends in case rates across both counties. Please remember that they are still in high transmission, but they are heading in the right direction. We also see percentage positive rates that are also very promising. Hospitalizations also remain at lower levels and do not seem to be trending upwards at this time.