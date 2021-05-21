Special events center, Sprayberry High rebuild included on Cobb’s SPLOST VI draft list
The Cobb County School District released a list of proposed projects Thursday to be considered for the November SPLOST VI referendum. The special purpose local options sales tax (SPLOST) is a one-cent sales tax that must be approved by voters. The vote for SPLOST VI will occur Nov. 2, and if approved, collection will begin in January 2024 and run through December 2028. It is projected to bring in close to $900 million. The Cobb County Board of Education will finalize the list at the June 10 meeting.cobbcountycourier.com