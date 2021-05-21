LIVESTOCK-Hog futures rally to highest since August 2014

OMAHA (DTN) -- July corn is up 6 3/4 cents per bushel, July soybeans are down 4 cents, July KC wheat is down 3 cents, July Chicago wheat is down 4 cents and July Minneapolis wheat is up 1 1/4 cents. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is up 10.49 points and July crude oil is up $0.04 per barrel. The U.S. Dollar Index is up 0.470 and June gold is down $4.80 per ounce. The corn market has gained back only a small portion of Tuesday losses as rumors have China picking up some summer U.S. corn on the break. Funds sold another estimated 15,000 contracts of corn prior to the bounce. Soybeans have retreated as bean oil and meal have weakened again.