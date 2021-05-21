LIVESTOCK-Hog futures rally to highest since August 2014

CHICAGO, May 25 (Reuters) - U.S. wheat futures fell to a one-month low on Tuesday on a strong U.S. winter crop harvest outlook and spillover pressure from tumbling corn prices, traders said. * Expectations for bumper harvests in key production areas around the world also weighed on wheat prices. * Chicago Board of Trade July soft red winter wheat ended down 5-3/4 cents at $6.56-1/2 a bushel. The contract touched a low of $6.46-3/4 during the session, the lowest for a most-active contract since April 15. * K.C. hard red winter wheat for July delivery fell 10-3/4 cents to $6.04-1/2 a bushel, while MGEX July spring wheat dropped 2 cents to $6.82-3/4 a bushel. * Crop scouts on an annual tour of Kansas wheat fields last week found record yield potential in the top U.S. winter wheat state. (Reporting by Karl Plume; Editing by Dan Grebler)