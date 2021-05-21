newsbreak-logo
LIVESTOCK-Hog futures rally to highest since August 2014

 5 days ago

CHICAGO, May 21 (Reuters) - Chicago Mercantile Exchange hog futures rallied on Friday to their highest in nearly seven years, with strong demand outstripping supplies on hand as restaurants around the United States have been reopening after COVID-19 shutdowns, traders said. "We are seeing strong retail demand, with the food...

Chicago, ILNew Haven Register

Grains, livestock mixed.

CHICAGO (AP) — Grain futures were mixed on Wednesday in early trading on the Chicago Board of Trade. Wheat for July fell 7.75 cents at $6.5150 a bushel; July corn was off 20.25 cents at $6.2525 a bushel; July oats was unchanged at $3.60 a bushel; while July soybeans dropped 6.75 cents at $15.2325 a bushel.
Chicago, ILPosted by
Reuters

LIVESTOCK-Lean hogs ease on profit-taking from multi-year highs

CHICAGO, May 26 (Reuters) - Chicago Mercantile Exchange lean hog futures settled mostly lower on Wednesday, as investors took profits after some nearby contracts scaled the highest levels in years during the session on strong cash hog and pork prices. Cash hog prices remained firm while pork values hovered near...
Agriculturekgfw.com

A midweek slump for cattle and hog futures

At the Chicago Mercantile Exchange, live cattle ended the day lower and feeder cattle were mostly lower watching corn and the direct markets develop. June live cattle closed $.27 lower at $116.45 and August live cattle closed $.77 lower at $119.32. May feeder cattle closed $.12 lower at $136.50 and August feeder cattle closed $1.47 lower at $155.20.
Chicago, ILAgriculture Online

GRAINS-Corn extends gains on strong demand; U.S. weather weighs

SINGAPORE, May 27 (Reuters) - Chicago corn futures rose for a second session on Thursday, with prices underpinned by strong Chinese demand, although gains were limited by favourable crop weather across the U.S. Midwest. Wheat prices rose for the first time in nine sessions, while soybeans gained ground. FUNDAMENTALS. *...
Industryspglobal.com

Crude falls as stronger dollar outweighs bullish EIA data

0203 GMT: Crude oil futures were lower during the mid-morning trade in Asia May 27 as a stronger US dollar dampened demand, outweighing the bullish sentiment generated by the data from the Energy Information Administration, or EIA. Not registered?. Receive daily email alerts, subscriber notes & personalize your experience. At...
Chicago, ILAgriculture Online

CBOT wheat eases on strong crop outlook, tumbling corn

CHICAGO, May 25 (Reuters) - U.S. wheat futures fell to a one-month low on Tuesday on a strong U.S. winter crop harvest outlook and spillover pressure from tumbling corn prices, traders said. * Expectations for bumper harvests in key production areas around the world also weighed on wheat prices. * Chicago Board of Trade July soft red winter wheat ended down 5-3/4 cents at $6.56-1/2 a bushel. The contract touched a low of $6.46-3/4 during the session, the lowest for a most-active contract since April 15. * K.C. hard red winter wheat for July delivery fell 10-3/4 cents to $6.04-1/2 a bushel, while MGEX July spring wheat dropped 2 cents to $6.82-3/4 a bushel. * Crop scouts on an annual tour of Kansas wheat fields last week found record yield potential in the top U.S. winter wheat state. (Reporting by Karl Plume; Editing by Dan Grebler)
Chicago, ILAgriculture Online

LIVESTOCK-Lean hogs hit fresh highs as pork prices rise, corn tumbles

CHICAGO, May 25 (Reuters) - Chicago Mercantile Exchange lean hog futures rebounded from the prior day's losses on Tuesday on stronger cash pork prices and a weaker dollar, and as corn feed values fell sharply. Feeder cattle contracts also posted strong gains as benchmark corn futures on the Chicago Board...
AgricultureAgriculture Online

GRAINS-Corn sinks to one-month low on good U.S. weather, technical selling

CHICAGO, May 25 (Reuters) - U.S. corn futures tumbled to a one-month low on Tuesday as timely spring planting and beneficial rains across most of the Midwest boosted crop prospects. Losses accelerated as corn prices fell below recent lows and breached other technical chart support levels. Soybeans and wheat also...
Energy Industrydtnpf.com

NYMEX Oil Futures Waver Ahead of API Inventory Data

WASHINGTON (DTN) -- Following sideways trade for most of Tuesday's session, oil futures on the New York Mercantile Exchange and Brent crude traded on the Intercontinental Exchange settled mostly lower as investors weighed a fresh batch of mixed U.S. economic data showing consumers unease with rising inflation and declining home sales against reassurances from Federal Reserve officials that soaring prices will not derail the economy's post-pandemic recovery.
AgricultureAgriculture Online

GRAINS-Corn rebounds from 1-month low; easing supply worries limit gains

CANBERRA, May 26 (Reuters) - U.S. corn futures edged higher on Wednesday, rebounding from a one-month low touched in the previous session, although gains were checked by easing concerns about global supplies. FUNDAMENTALS. * The most active corn futures on the Chicago Board Of Trade were up 0.4% at $6.23-3/4...
Agriculturedtnpf.com

Periodic Updates on the Grains, Livestock Futures Markets

OMAHA (DTN) -- July corn is up 6 3/4 cents per bushel, July soybeans are down 4 cents, July KC wheat is down 3 cents, July Chicago wheat is down 4 cents and July Minneapolis wheat is up 1 1/4 cents. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is up 10.49 points and July crude oil is up $0.04 per barrel. The U.S. Dollar Index is up 0.470 and June gold is down $4.80 per ounce. The corn market has gained back only a small portion of Tuesday losses as rumors have China picking up some summer U.S. corn on the break. Funds sold another estimated 15,000 contracts of corn prior to the bounce. Soybeans have retreated as bean oil and meal have weakened again.
Energy Industrydtnpf.com

NYMEX Oil Futures Flat After API Reports Weekly Stock Draws

WASHINGTON (DTN) -- Nearby delivery oil futures on the New York Mercantile Exchange and Brent crude on the Intercontinental Exchange were little changed in early trade Wednesday, with the West Texas Intermediate July contract holding just below $66 per barrel (bbl) after the American Petroleum Institute reported a modest draw from U.S. commercial crude oil inventories during the week-ended May 21 accompanied with larger-than-expected declines in refined product supplies.
AgricultureAgriculture Online

LIVESTOCK-Cattle futures sink as on-feed supply tops estimates

CHICAGO, May 24 (Reuters) - Chicago Mercantile Exchange live cattle futures retreated on Monday after U.S. government data showed supplies in feedlots above trade expectations and as some traders worried about demand for beef. The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) said late on Friday that May 1 on-feed cattle supplies...
Agriculturekgfw.com

Live cattle, hog futures start the week lower

At the Chicago Mercantile Exchange, live cattle were lower on profit-taking and feeders were mixed, mostly higher on spread trade and the lower corn. June live cattle closed $.92 lower at $116.75 and August live cattle closed $.82 lower at $120.10. May feeder cattle closed $.95 lower at $136.27 and August feeder cattle closed $.42 higher at $154.12.
AgricultureAgriculture Online

GRAINS-Corn edges lower, USDA planting report checks losses

CANBERRA, May 25 (Reuters) - U.S. corn futures edged lower on Tuesday, as forecasts for crop-friendly weather across a key U.S. growing region weighed on prices, though losses were checked by the U.S. Department of Agriculture's (USDA) planting progress report. FUNDAMENTALS. * The most active corn futures on the Chicago...
Los Angeles, CAPosted by
MarketWatch

Gold settles at highest since January

Gold futures climb on Monday, with prices inching toward $1,900-an-ounce resistance, as weakness in the U.S. dollar and Treasury yields, along with volatility in bitcoin, contribute to the metal's finish at the highest since early January.
Bismarck, NDKFYR-TV

Sunflower prices highest since 2012

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The dry spring has meant farmers have been able to get into the field earlier than usual. In fact, sunflower planting in North Dakota is about a week ahead of last year. National Sunflower Association Executive Director John Sandbakken, says sunflower acres were predicted to be...
Agriculturegrainews.ca

U.S. grains: Corn, soybeans sink after Midwest rains

Reuters — U.S. corn and soybean futures fell on Monday as rains boosted recently planted crops across the U.S. Midwest and as traders weighed future export demand following a flurry of corn purchases by China last week. Wheat futures also fell, sinking to the lowest level in more than a...
Energy Industryhartenergy.com

US Oil Rig Count Rises to Highest Level Since April 2020

U.S. energy firms added oil and natural gas rigs for a fourth week in a row as higher oil prices prompt some drillers to return to the well pad. The oil and gas rig count, an early indicator of future output, rose two to 455 in the week to May 21, its highest since April 2020, Baker Hughes Co. said in its weekly report.