newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Chautauqua County, NY

Possible Hepatitis A Virus Exposure Reported at Chautauqua County Restaurant

erienewsnow.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePatrons of a Chautauqua County restaurant may have been exposed to hepatitis A, according to the County Health Department. The potential exposure happened at The Mustard Seed in Fredonia between April 1 and May 19, 2021. Most people do not get sick when a restaurant employee has hepatitis A, but...

www.erienewsnow.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Chautauqua County, NY
Health
Chautauqua County, NY
Government
County
Chautauqua County, NY
Chautauqua County, NY
Lifestyle
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hepatitis A Vaccine#Immunization#Contagious Disease#Food Drink#Health Officials#County Officials#Pain Treatment#Suny Fredonia#Infection#Symptoms#Nausea#Restaurant#Jaundice#Abdominal Pain#Appetite#Dark Colored Urine#Patrons#Joint Pain#Clay Colored Stools#Takeout
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Virus
News Break
Food Safety
News Break
Health
News Break
Politics
News Break
Public Health
News Break
Department of Health
News Break
Food & Drinks
Related
Chautauqua County, NYchautauquatoday.com

COVID-19 Vaccination Rate in Chautauqua County Climbs Above 42%

Chautauqua County saw an uptick in the number of first doses of the COVID-19 vaccine this past week, compared to the previous week. Statistics compiled from New York State's COVID-19 vaccine tracker show that 1,200 first doses were administered to county residents during the week of May 9-15. That's up from 1,096 first doses that were given from May 2-8. As of Sunday, there are 54,293 Chautauqua County residents (42.4% of the county's population) who have received at least one dose, including 52.4% of people ages 18 and older. The number of residents in the county who have completed the vaccine series is 46,783, or 36.6% of the population.
Chautauqua County, NYPost-Journal

Schools Await Word On Updated CDC Guidelines

The decision by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to ease mask-wearing and social distancing requirements for fully vaccinated people likely won’t change how schools operate for the remainder of the year. District officials in Chautauqua County on Friday said mask use and social distancing will remain in place...
Chautauqua County, NYchautauquatoday.com

Wendel says Cuomo needs to follow new CDC guidance on masks

Chautauqua County Executive P.J. Wendel is the latest county executive in New York State urging Governor Andrew Cuomo to adopt guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to allow fully vaccinated people not to wear their masks. WDOE News reached out to Wendel on Monday and says the lack of a decision by the Governor is causing confusion for local residents and businesses...
Chautauqua County, NYchautauquatoday.com

Chautauqua County Allotted 15 Spots for NYS Sheriff's Summer Camp

The New York State Sheriff's Summer Camp will be taking place this summer in the Finger Lakes region. The camp, located on Keuka Lake, is for boys and girls ages 9-12 who, because of economic reasons, would not have an opportunity to attend a summer camp or enjoy a summer vacation. Transportation to and from the camp will be provided along with meals. Each county sheriff in the state has been given a predetermined number of camper slots. Sheriff's offices use a variety of methods to identify deserving children to attend, with the primary criteria being economically challenged children and children who can benefit with the positive interaction with deputy sheriffs. Chautauqua County is scheduled for the week of July 11-17 and has been allotted 15 spots -- eight boys and seven girls. While summer camps are allowed to operate in New York State, it is not known at this time what COVID-19 precautions will be in place. The application deadline is Tuesday, June 1st. If you have questions or would like to submit an application, contact Sheriff Jim Quattrone's office at 753-4235 before May 27th.
Chautauqua County, NYchautauquatoday.com

Chautauqua County reports its 153rd COVID-19 related death

Chautauqua County health officials today reported the county's 153rd death related to COVID-19, a person in their 50s. There were 11 new cases of the virus in the county on Thursday, with only one hospitalization. Chautauqua County's seven-day average positivity rate remains at 1.4 percent. Statewide, the single-day positivity rate dropped to 1.01 percent on Thursday, the lowest since October 10.
Chautauqua County, NYwnynewsnow.com

Chautauqua County Health Leaders Kick Off Youth COVID-19 Vaccinations

MAYVILLE – Health leaders in Chautauqua County are looking to schools in kicking off their efforts to vaccinate youth against COIVD-19. This after New York’s Vaccine Advisory Task Force recommended approving Pfizer’s vaccine for children between the ages of 12 and 15 late Wednesday. The state’s governor quickly approved authorization for that administration following the announcement.
Chautauqua County, NYObserver

Cuomo ‘reviewing’ new CDC guidance on face masks

More than 45,000 residents of Chautauqua County may soon have the option to stop wearing face masks in most places if they choose to do so. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Thursday eased mask-wearing guidance for fully vaccinated people, allowing them to stop wearing masks outdoors in crowds and in most indoor settings.
Dunkirk, NYchautauquatoday.com

Pfizer vaccination clinic for 12 and older to be held in Dunkirk

With Governor Andrew Cuomo clearing the way for the expanded use authorization of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine for 12 to 15-year-olds, there will be a local clinic in the city of Dunkirk. The Chautauqua County Health Department's website shows a Pfizer Clinic, ages 12 and older, this Friday, May 14 from 8-10 am at Brooks Memorial Hospital. There is a link on the health department's website to register. Another Pfizer clinic, 12 and older, will also be held at the hospital on Friday, May 21.
Chautauqua County, NYObserver

Chautauqua County recognizes 14th week of COVID-19 heroes

MAYVILLE — Chautauqua County Executive PJ Wendel and the COVID-19 Response Team recently announced the 14th week of COVID-19 Hero nominations 97-106. Nominations are recognized in a video posted weekdays on the Chautauqua County Government Facebook page, and each nominee receives a personal note from the County Executive’s Office. “We’ve...
Chautauqua County, NYchautauquatoday.com

County Officials Announce Nominees for Week 14 of COVID-19 Heroes Program

Chautauqua County officials announced 10 nominees for Week 14 of the county's COVID-19 Heroes program. This week's list of heroes includes Ken Morris, who is the Chief Operating Officer at Brooks Memorial Hospital in Dunkirk. County Executive P.J. Wendel says Morris oversees the many unsung heroes in hospital support services. He has also coordinated the vaccine effort and played a key role early in the pandemic...
Chautauqua County, NYPost-Journal

Vaccination Rates Continue To Inch Up Locally

More than 45,000 Chautauqua County residents have completed their COVID-19 vaccination series, while 51.5% of adults have received at least one shot. According to New York state’s vaccine tracker, 45,117 have completed their series in the county while 53,222 have received at least one dose to date. In Cattaraugus County,...
Chautauqua County, NYPost-Journal

State Eyes July 4 For Expanded Beach, Pool Capacity

Gov. Andrew Cuomo on Wednesday announced that beaches and pools will operate with 6-foot social distancing in anticipation of Memorial Day. The state’s goal is to reopen them to 100% capacity by July 4. “All the COVID-19 numbers are trending in the right direction, and as more New Yorkers get...
Chautauqua County, NYchautauquatoday.com

State and county officials report encouraging COVID numbers

Encouraging COVID-19 numbers being reported on Thursday both from state and county officials. During a briefing in New York City, Governor Andrew Cuomo reported that the single-day statewide positivity rate dropped to 1.08% on Wednesday, the lowest rate since October 10th. In Chautauqua County, health officials reported that there were...
Chautauqua County, NYPost-Journal

Cancellation Disappoints 4-H Members

To the disappointment of many across the county, the Chautauqua County Fair has been canceled for the second year in a row. For some, the official announcement was surprising due to the amount of other local fairs, including the New York State Fair, which at this moment are still set to occur this summer. There is also a fair amount of frustration, especially from the 4-H families across the county at the lack of state guidance for the Chautauqua County Fair, which has been cited as one of the reasons for this year’s cancellation.
Chautauqua County, NYchautauquatoday.com

Chautauqua County Rural Ministry to Reopen Friendly Kitchen on June 1st

Chautauqua County Rural Ministry in Dunkirk has made plans to open its Friendly Kitchen, starting June 1st. CCRM's Bridget Majka spoke about the reopening plans on WDOE's "Viewpoint" program on Thursday. Majka says the Friendly Kitchen will be open at 50% capacity. She says hours for breakfast will be 8:30-9:15 AM, followed by lunch and dinner meals being handed out from 11:00 AM to 1:00 PM...
Mayville, NYchautauquatoday.com

Conservation and boil orders have been lifted for Mayville village water customers

The Chautauqua County Department of Health and Human Services and the Village of Mayville announced on Thursday the lifting of the water conservation order that's been in effect since last Thursday, and the boil order in effect since Tuesday for customers served by the village water supply. Water samples collected on May 11 and 12 show that the water is safe to drink and use for all other purposes. The orders were issued so that the Village could install a permanent water pump in new well #4 to replace the temporary pump installed in December 2020 during a water emergency.
Chautauqua County, NYchautauquatoday.com

Chautauqua County's vaccination rate continues to rise

More shots in the arms are being reported in Chautauqua County. The State's COVID-19 vaccination tracker shows more than 50,000 people in the county have received at least one dose. That's about 41.7 percent of the population. Chautauqua County's vaccination remains lower than the statewide rate of 48.6 percent.
Jamestown, NYwnynewsnow.com

Meet Kenai! Our Pet of the Week

JAMESTOWN – In an effort to help animals find their forever home, WNY News Now is partnering with the Chautauqua County Humane Society to showcase animals’ part of our pet of the week segment. Meet Kenai, a two-year-old mixed breed black and tan dog. He is a big boy with...
Mayville, NYwnynewsnow.com

Mayville Water Pump Replacement Deemed Successful

MAYVILLE – The water pump replacement in the Village of Mayville this week was successful. The Chautauqua County Department of Health has lifted the boil water and water conservation orders. The orders have been in place since this Tuesday and last Thursday respectively. Water samples collected show the water is...
Fredonia, NYObserver

Fredonia Fire makes call for ‘new help’

As David Hazelton brought up to the Brocton Village Board during April’s meeting, the age of the Brocton Volunteer Fire Department is rising, while recruitment of new members is dropping. This is not an isolated incident to Brocton, as Fire Departments all across Chautauqua County and the entire county experience similar problems. The Fredonia Volunteer Fire Department is one of those departments experiencing the same issues.