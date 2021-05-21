newsbreak-logo
ZOETIS INC. : Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders (form 8-K)

marketscreener.com
 5 days ago

Item 5.07. Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders. (the "Company") held its virtual Annual Meeting of Shareholders online via webcast (the "Annual Meeting"). At the Annual Meeting, the Company's shareholders voted on four proposals, each of which is described in more detail in the Company's definitive proxy statement filed with the.

www.marketscreener.com
Lightbridge Corporation Announces Postponement Of Annual Meeting Of Shareholders

RESTON, Va., May 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lightbridge Corporation (Nasdaq: LTBR), an advanced nuclear fuel technology company, today announced that it is postponing its Annual Meeting of Stockholders (the "Meeting") to Monday, June 28, 2021 at 11am ET to provide its shareholders with additional time to vote on the proposals submitted for shareholder approval at the Meeting. Shareholders are advised that because one of the proposals involves proposed amendments to the Company's Articles of Incorporation, the holders of a majority of the outstanding shares of Lightbridge common stock must approve such proposal.
Financial ReportsPosted by
TheStreet

The AZEK® Company Announces Pricing Of Public Offering Of Class A Common Stock

The AZEK Company Inc. (AZEK) ("AZEK") announced today the pricing of an underwritten public offering of 15,000,000 shares of its Class A common stock, offered by certain of its selling stockholders, at a price to the public of $43.50 per share. The selling stockholders have granted the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 2,250,000 shares of Class A common stock at the public offering price, less underwriting discounts and commissions. AZEK will not receive any proceeds from the sale of the shares of Class A common stock. The offering is expected to close on June 1, 2021, subject to customary closing conditions.
MarketsStreetInsider.com

Form 4 PROASSURANCE CORP For: May 25 Filed by: Angiolillo Bruce D

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Table I - Non-Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned. Table II - Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned. (e.g., puts, calls, warrants, options, convertible securities) 1. These shares...
New York City, NYPosted by
TheStreet

Post Holdings Announces Pricing Of Post Holdings Partnering Corporation's Initial Public Offering

ST. LOUIS, May 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Post Holdings, Inc. (POST) - Get Report ("POST") and Post Holdings Partnering Corporation ("PHPC"), a special purpose acquisition company formed for the purpose of effecting a partnering transaction between one or more businesses, today announced the pricing of PHPC's initial public offering (the "IPO") of 30,000,000 units at a price to the public of $10.00 per unit. PHPC Sponsor, LLC has indicated that it or one of its affiliates has an interest in purchasing, directly or indirectly, 4,000,000 of the 30,000,000 units in the IPO at the IPO price. In addition, PHPC has granted the underwriters a 45-day option to purchase up to an additional 4,500,000 units at the IPO price, less underwriting discounts and commissions. Each unit consists of one share of PHPC's Series A common stock and one-third of one redeemable warrant. Each whole warrant entitles the holder thereof to purchase one share of PHPC's Series A common stock at a price of $11.50 per share. The units are expected to be listed on the New York Stock Exchange (the "NYSE") and trade under the ticker symbol "PSPC.U" beginning on May 26, 2021. Once the securities comprising the units begin separate trading, the shares of Series A common stock and warrants are expected to be listed on the NYSE under the symbols "PSPC" and "PSPC WS", respectively.
New York City, NYPosted by
TheStreet

R1 RCM Announces Commencement Of Secondary Offering By Selling Stockholders

CHICAGO, May 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- R1 RCM Inc. ("R1 RCM" or the "Company") (RCM) - Get Report announced the commencement of an underwritten offering of an aggregate of 15,000,000 shares of its common stock by selling stockholders. The selling stockholders are TCP-ASC ACHI Series LLLP ("TCP-ASC"), a Delaware series limited liability limited partnership jointly owned by Ascension Health Alliance and investment funds affiliated with TowerBrook Capital Partners, L.P., and Joseph Flanagan, the President and Chief Executive Officer of the Company. The underwriters will have a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 2,250,000 shares of common stock from TCP-ASC. R1 RCM is not selling any shares in the offering and will not receive any of the proceeds from the sale of common stock by the selling stockholders.
MarketsPosted by
TheStreet

The Real Brokerage Inc. Announces Share Consolidation To Satisfy Nasdaq Price Requirement

TORONTO and NEW YORK, May 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Real Brokerage Inc. (" Real" or the " Company") [TSXV: REAX] [OTCQX: REAXF], a national, technology powered real estate brokerage in the United States, announced it will be consolidating all of its issued and outstanding common shares (" Common Shares") on the basis of one (1) post-consolidation Common Share for each four (4) pre-consolidation Common Shares (the " Share Consolidation"). The Share Consolidation represents another step towards the listing of the Company's Common Shares on The Nasdaq Capital Market (" Nasdaq").
EconomyStreetInsider.com

Form 8-K FIRST MIDWEST BANCORP For: May 19

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Pursuant to Section 13 or 15(d) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. (State or other jurisdiction of incorporation) (Commission File Number) (IRS Employer Identification No.) 8750 West Bryn Mawr Avenue, Suite 1300. ,. Chicago. ,. Illinois.
BusinessStreetInsider.com

Form 8-K IWEB, Inc. For: May 06

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Pursuant to Section 13 or 15(d) of the Securities Exchange Act 1934. Date of Report (date of earliest event reported): May 6, 2021. IWeb Inc. (Exact Name of Registrant...
EconomyStreetInsider.com

Form 8-K PETROTEQ ENERGY INC. For: May 24

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Pursuant to Section 13 or 15(d) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. May 24, 2021. Date of Report (Date of earliest event reported) PETROTEQ ENERGY INC. (Exact name of registrant as...
MarketsStreetInsider.com

Form 8-K INSTEEL INDUSTRIES INC For: May 18

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. INSTEEL INDUSTRIES DECLARES QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND. MOUNT AIRY, N.C., May 18, 2021 – Insteel Industries, Inc. (NYSE: IIIN) today announced that its board of directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.03 per share on the Company’s common stock payable on June 25, 2021 to shareholders of record as of June 11, 2021.
New York City, NYPosted by
TheStreet

Singular Genomics Systems, Inc. Announces Pricing Of Upsized Initial Public Offering Of Common Stock

LA JOLLA, Calif., May 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Singular Genomics Systems, Inc. ("Singular Genomics"), a company focused on delivering genomic technologies for the advancement of science and medicine, today announced the pricing of its upsized initial public offering of 10,200,000 shares of its common stock at an initial public offering price of $22.00 per share. All of the shares of common stock are being offered by Singular Genomics. The gross proceeds from the offering, before deducting underwriting discounts and commissions and other offering expenses payable by Singular Genomics, are expected to be $224.4 million. The shares are expected to begin trading on the Nasdaq Global Select Market under the ticker symbol "OMIC" on May 27, 2021. The offering is expected to close on June 1, 2021, subject to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions. In addition, Singular Genomics has granted the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase an additional 1,530,000 shares of common stock at the initial public offering price, less underwriting discounts and commissions.
AgricultureStreetInsider.com

Form 8-K Titan Machinery Inc. For: May 27

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Titan Machinery Inc. Announces Results for Fiscal First Quarter Ended April 30, 2021. - Revenue for First Quarter of Fiscal 2022 Increased 20.1% to $372.7 million - - GAAP EPS for First...
EconomySeekingalpha.com

AMERICAN INTERNATIONAL GROUP, INC.

(Exact name of registrant as specified in its charter) (IRS Employer Identification No.) (Address of principal executive offices) Registrant’s telephone number, including area code: (212) 770-7000. Not applicable. (Former Name or Former Address, if Changed Since Last Report) Check the appropriate box below if the Form 8-K filing is intended...
Businessbaseballnewssource.com

Wells Fargo & Company Initiates Coverage on Centene (NYSE:CNC)

CNC has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Stephens upgraded shares of Centene from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $71.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Centene in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of Centene from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Centene from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $61.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Centene from $77.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Centene presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.54.
Houston, TXdallassun.com

Camber Energy Discloses Receipt of Notice From NYSE American

HOUSTON, TX / ACCESSWIRE / May 24, 2021 / Camber Energy, Inc. (NYSE American:CEI) ('Camber' or the 'Company'), an independent oil and gas company, announced that on May 21, 2021, it was notified by the NYSE American (the 'Exchange') that the Company was not in compliance with the Exchange's continued listing standards as set forth in set forth in Section 1007 of the NYSE American Company Guide (the 'Company Guide') given the Company failed to timely file (the 'Filing Delinquency') its Form 10-K for the 9-month period ended December 31, 2020 (the 'Report'). The delinquency will be cured via the filing of the Report.
Financial ReportsPosted by
OnTownMedia / OnSachem News

Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp. III Announces Pricing of $250 Million Initial Public Offering

LOS ANGELES, May 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp. III (the "Company" or "FWAC"), a special purpose acquisition company, today announced the pricing of its initial public offering of 25,000,000 Class A Ordinary Shares at a price of $10.00 per share. The shares will be listed on The Nasdaq Stock Market, LLC ("Nasdaq") and will begin trading on May 25, 2021, under the ticker symbol "FWAC". The offering is expected to close on May 27, 2021, subject to customary closing conditions.
BusinessStreetInsider.com

FBL Financial (FFG) Completes Take-Private Transaction With FBL Financial Group

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Farm Bureau Property & Casualty Insurance Company ("FBPCIC") today announced that it has completed its transaction with FBL Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE: FFG) ("FBL Financial Group" or "the Company"). Under the terms of the previously announced agreement, FBPCIC acquired the outstanding shares of FBL Financial Group Class A and Class B common stock that neither FBPCIC nor the Iowa Farm Bureau Federation ("IFBF") owned prior to the transaction for $61.00 per share in cash.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Shares Sold by Securian Asset Management Inc

Securian Asset Management Inc lessened its holdings in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 2.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 473,135 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 14,188 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $17,142,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
Stocksmodernreaders.com

MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) by 8.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 33,250 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,050 shares during the period. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $5,236,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

28,200 Shares in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Bought by Versor Investments LP

Versor Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 28,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,022,000. Other large investors also recently made changes...