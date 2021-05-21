Packers fans can head to Lambeau Field and Titletown without a mask

The 2021 NFL Draft is supposed to be headlined by stories of young men reaching the pinnacle of football after years of hard work. Instead, the entire league was rocked by Packers’ quarterback Aaron Rodgers announcing his grievances against the organization. Many pointed to the fact that Green Bay had failed to draft an offensive player in the first round during Rodgers 16-year career with the exception being tackle Bryan Bulaga in 2010 and quarterback Jordan Love during the 2020 draft. With the 29th overall pick, viewers assumed that a wide receiver would be the prudent choice to appease the disgruntled star quarterback. The selection of a defensive back left many scratching their heads and the Rodgers drama would go on to minimize what was otherwise a solid draft night for the Green Bay Packers.