Packers fans can head to Lambeau Field and Titletown without a mask

By Aly Prouty
spectrumnews1.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleGREEN BAY, Wis.— Green Bay Packers fans can cheer with fellow cheeseheads at Lambeau Field— without a mask. The Packers announced in a press release Friday that Lambeau Field and Titletown guests will no longer be required to wear a mask if they are fully vaccinated. The Packers said this decision was made following the CDC's updated guidance for fully vaccinated individuals. However, officials are encouraging unvaccinated visitors to continue to wear masks and social distance when they are in indoor locations. That protocol also follows CDC guidelines.

