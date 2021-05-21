newsbreak-logo
Paris Cafés Reopen as Outdoor Dining Resumes in France

By WWD Staff
WWD
Paris café culture has kicked back into life as lockdowns eased up in France after half a year of closures. The long-anticipated lifting of restrictions on outdoor dining prompted a flood of locals to terraces of bars and restaurants across the city, defying fears that occasional bad weather would dampen spirits.

