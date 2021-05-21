Paris Cafés Reopen as Outdoor Dining Resumes in France

All right, mes amies, we are hopping on an aeroplane and heading off to the continent. i need some coffee — good coffee — so we’re headed to my favorite parisian neighborhood to a quiet street in west Le Marais to café loustic, a charming espresso bar and cafe in Paris, France. j’adore the laid back, cozy ambiance here and it’s just the spot to linger with coffee and a good book after a day of shopping (on foot!) all over le marias. we’re going casual but classically french in our favorite denim jeans, a traditional blue blazer over an easy tank top and we’re adding a dramatic wide-brimmed straw hat for fun and some cute but very comfortable slip-on clogs for all that walking. i think a good read here might be The Paris Library by Janet Skeslien Charles, based on the true World War II story of the heroic librarians at the American Library in Paris. it’s an unforgettable story including romance, friendship, family, and the power of literature to bring us together and the extraordinary heroism that’s often found in the quietest of places. bon voyage.