Minnesota State

Minnesota attorney general’s office to take over prosecution of Kimberly Potter

By MinnPost staff
MinnPost
 5 days ago
New prosecutor in town. The Star Tribune’s Matt Mckinney report: “Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison will take over the prosecution of former Brooklyn Center police officer Kimberly A. Potter in the shooting death of Daunte Wright, his office announced Friday. … The move — just over a month after Wright’s death during a traffic stop — comes after activists demanded that Washington County Attorney Pete Orput be taken off the case, confronting the Stillwater resident at his home in a series of protests. … ‘I did not seek this prosecution and do not accept it lightly,’ Ellison said it a statement Friday. ‘I have had, and continue to have, confidence in how both County Attorney Orput and County Attorney [Mike] Freeman have handled this case to date.’”

