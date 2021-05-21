Smith Named USTFCCCA Men’s Track Athlete of the Region

The Nevada men’s golf team’s 2021 season has drawn to a close as the Wolf Pack finished out of the top five and in 11th at the NCAA Albuquerque Regional. The Wolf Pack needed to go very low in Wednesday’s final round to have a chance at jumping into the top five and advancing to NCAA Nationals. Nevada carded a 3-over par team score of 291 on Wednesday to finish the tournament at 4-over and in 11th in the 14-team field. There were three Mountain West teams entered into this regional with none of the three advancing. New Mexico was the highest finishing MW team as the Lobos tied for seventh at 8-under par. The top five teams advancing out of this regional include No. 22 Texas Tech, which won the event at 26-under, No. 12 Arizona State, Oregon State, No. 1 Oklahoma and San Diego.