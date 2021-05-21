newsbreak-logo
Smith Named USTFCCCA Men’s Track Athlete of the Region

By News
nodawaybroadcasting.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNorthwest Missouri State sophomore Reece Smith has been named the USTFCCCA Central Region Outdoor Track Athlete of the Year. This is the first time a Bearcat has earned the award during the outdoor season. Smith (Garner, Iowa) had a strong campaign in his first outdoor season, setting a new Northwest...

nodawaybroadcasting.com
