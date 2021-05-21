newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Computers

Chrome for Windows 10 is crashing due to user data corruption, here are some workarounds

By Surur
mspoweruser.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOver the last few days multiple users have been reporting issues with Chrome suddenly crashing on Windows 10, often preceded by pop-ups originating from their extensions. Seemingly out of nowhere ~15 minutes ago, Google Chrome stopped working for me. My extensions crashed and all pages (including Chrome pages like settings) refuse to load. The screen is completely blank, and the tab is simply labeled “Untitled” with a frowning folder next to it.

mspoweruser.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Google Chrome#Data Corruption#Windows Installer#Chrome Users#User Data#Cloud Users#Downloading Chrome#Re Open Chrome#Multiple Users#Load#Pages#Pop Ups#Bookmarks#Neowin#Localappdata
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Technology
News Break
Computers
News Break
Google
News Break
Windows 10
Related
Internetbestbuy.com

Simple Mobile - Apple iPhone SE - Silver

Power adapter, Apple EarPods, Lightning to USB cable. Accelerometer, Ambient light sensor, Proximity sensor, Gyro sensor, Compass, Fingerprint sensor. GPRS, EDGE, EV-DO, HSUPA, HSPA+, LTE, DC-HSDPA, VoLTE.
Softwaretechgig.com

Google Chrome to get ‘Sharing Hub’ for Windows

The new sharing hub will be available on the address bar that will allow the users to click on the plus and share the content. ’ in the next update. The company has streamlined the URLs sharing experience. The new feature is added to the Canary that is developed according to Chromium commits.
Softwarewindowslatest.com

Windows 10 KB5003173 update fails with error 0x800f0922 for some users

Windows 10 KB5003173, which is part of the May 2021 Patch Tuesday update cycle, is reportedly causing problems for some people, including what seems to be a Microsoft Edge compatibility bug that trashes the Windows Update process itself, which means the updates would fail to install or rollback automatically. KB5003173...
Computersmspoweruser.com

Chrome for Windows 10 to get even faster soon

Google is currently testing a feature that could make Chrome for Windows 10 even faster when using the back button. The near-instant response is due to “back-forward cache”, currently only available on Chrome for Android, which caches a full copy of the last page in RAM, allowing the page to reload instantly on return.
Computersaboutchromebooks.com

Chrome OS 90 arrives late for some Chromebooks, brings Android 11

After rolling out to most Chrome OS devices a few weeks ago, the latest Stable Channel update is here for the Chromebooks that have been waiting. While Chrome OS 90 arrives late for some Chromebooks, it brings Android 11 in the new containerized environment to them. There are still three Chromeboxes currently running on Chrome OS 89.
Softwaremspoweruser.com

Windows 10 May 2021 Cumulative Update KB5003173 causing audio issues for some users

As usual Patch Tuesday is followed by problem Wednesday, and over the last few days, Windows 10 users are reporting issues related to KB5003173, released on the 11th May 2021. Specifically, some users are complaining of high-pitched noises and spikes in volume, with Microsoft acknowledging the issue for those who have Dolby 5.1 surround sound systems.
Technologytechwire.net

Remote Work Spawns Workarounds — and Opportunities

This story is limited to Techwire Insider members. This story is limited to Techwire Insider members. Login below to read this story or learn about membership. City technology leaders from across California gathered virtually Wednesday to compare notes and share experiences on remote work, the return to the office and how the COVID-19 pandemic may be changing the nature of how IT is sold to government.
Softwarenintendo-power.com

Here are the admin templates for Windows 10 version 21H1

Microsoft released admin templates for the Windows 10 May 2021 update on Wednesday night. I already wrote that the US team announced the Windows 10 May 2021 update as a functional update for Windows 10 version 21H1 on the official Windows blog yesterday. Windows 10 users will receive the usual update via Windows Update. Microsoft has now released a version of the Administration Policy Template Files compatible with Windows 10 version 21H1. You can use the admin policy template files to configure policy settings. Updated templates for Windows 10 can run on Windows 7 and newer and can now be downloaded from Microsoft. More information can be found here Windows ID Pro Blog.
ComputersComputerworld

For Windows users, tips on fighting ransomware attacks

It’s one word that strikes fear in the minds of many a computer user, especially given the near daily headlines about companies affected. It makes us wonder why this keeps happening to users and businesses, large and small. But there’s plenty you can do to protect yourself or your business.
Computerslinuxtoday.com

9to5Linux Weekly Roundup: May 16th, 2021

(Other stories by Marius Nestor) This week has been a bit slow in Linux news and releases, but we saw the launch of a new major Bodhi Linux release, Canonical finally enabled the upgrade path from Ubuntu 20.10 (Groovy Gorilla) to Ubuntu 21.04 (Hirsute Hippo), and UBports released the Ubuntu Touch OTA-17 software update for Ubuntu Phones. On top of that, NVIDIA released a new graphics driver for Linux, BSD, and Solaris systems with support for a bunch of new laptop GPUs, Canonical published the first Linux kernel security update for Ubuntu 21.04, and System76 launched their Launch mechanical and highly configurable keyboard.
InternetChromium Blog

Update on User-Agent String Reduction in Chrome

A little over a year ago we announced our plans to reduce the granularity of information available from the User-Agent string, which is sent by default for every HTTP request. Shortly after, we made the decision to put this effort on pause so as not to create an additional migration burden on the web ecosystem in the early days of the COVID-19 pandemic. Since then, we’ve spent a lot of time gathering valuable feedback from the ecosystem, proposing ergonomic improvements to the User-Agent Client Hints API (UA-CH)—our proposed replacement for content negotiation and detection—as well as making web compatibility fixes.
Softwaremakeuseof.com

SQL Server Data Got Corrupted? Try to Recover it With SQL Recovery Toolbox

MS SQL Server is a relational database management system (RDMS) developed by Sybase and Microsoft. It is useful in a wide variety of transaction processing, data analytics, and business intelligence platforms. Microsoft has dozens of SQL server editions aimed at different workloads and environments. SQL database corruption affects the consistency...
Cell Phonestechdator.net

Google Chrome on Android Now Lets Users Change Passwords Easily

Google has introduced a new feature to the Chrome on Android app, which easily lets users change a compromised password. Named as the automated password change, this feature is integrated into the Google Assistant and notifies users about a compromised password. Alongside, it can change the password without visiting the website.