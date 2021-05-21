Chrome for Windows 10 is crashing due to user data corruption, here are some workarounds
Over the last few days multiple users have been reporting issues with Chrome suddenly crashing on Windows 10, often preceded by pop-ups originating from their extensions. Seemingly out of nowhere ~15 minutes ago, Google Chrome stopped working for me. My extensions crashed and all pages (including Chrome pages like settings) refuse to load. The screen is completely blank, and the tab is simply labeled “Untitled” with a frowning folder next to it.mspoweruser.com