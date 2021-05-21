Chrome for Windows 10 is crashing due to user data corruption, here are some workarounds

A little over a year ago we announced our plans to reduce the granularity of information available from the User-Agent string, which is sent by default for every HTTP request. Shortly after, we made the decision to put this effort on pause so as not to create an additional migration burden on the web ecosystem in the early days of the COVID-19 pandemic. Since then, we’ve spent a lot of time gathering valuable feedback from the ecosystem, proposing ergonomic improvements to the User-Agent Client Hints API (UA-CH)—our proposed replacement for content negotiation and detection—as well as making web compatibility fixes.