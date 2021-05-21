newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Education

Multicultural Studies Celebrated in P-H-M Elementary Schools

phmschools.org
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleValuing and celebrating diversity is a tenet of Penn-Harris-Madison School Corporation. We have rich cultural diversity amongst our student population. We different opportunities for all of our students to learn more about their fellow students and other world cultures as a way of preparing our students for college and career readiness in a global society.

phmschools.org
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Walt Disney
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Elementary Schools#Community Schools#College Students#P H M#Northpoint#Rich Cultural Diversity#School Year#Cultures#Grades#Study#Population#Disney Families#Disney Family Homes#Displays#Artwork#Hallways#Slide Presentations
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Education
News Break
Society
Related
Burbank, CAmyburbank.com

Burbank Elementary Schools Promote Reading Walks

All eleven Burbank Unified elementary schools are promoting literacy through Reading Walks, installations of page-by-page displays of children’s stories along exterior fences of the schools. “No one knows the importance of reading more than educators,” commented Thomas Edison Elementary Kindergarten teacher Sarah Schwartz, as she addressed the Burbank Board of...
Naperville, ILop97.org

Jennifer Schemidt Resigns as Principal of Beye Elementary School

Jennifer Schemidt has resigned as the principal of Beye Elementary School to accept a position in Naperville Community Unit School District 203 for the 2021-22 school year. The District 97 Board of Education is expected to accept Schemidt’s resignation during its meeting on Tuesday, May 25. Her final day with District 97 will be June 30, 2021.
Ludlow, KYrcnky.com

Ludlow Schools Announce New Elementary Principal

Ludlow Independent Schools announced that Tonya Brummer will serve as the next principal at Mary A. Goetz Elementary School. She was chosen by the school's site-based council and replaces Dr. Jason Steffen who was promoted to the district's director of teaching and learning. Brummer began her teaching career at Mary...
Thousand Oaks, CAThousand Oaks Acorn

New administrator to helm Aspen Elementary School

“Meep meep.” The Roadrunners at Aspen Elementary School will have a new principal next school year. The Conejo Valley Unified board of education announced at the May 4 board meeting that Shane Craven will take over the helm of the campus on Oberlin Avenue starting July 1. He was appointed by a unanimous vote during closed session.
Kannapolis, NCSalisbury Post

Kannapolis seniors walk elementary schools

KANNAPOLIS – Excited elementary school students lined the hallways at G.W. Carver Elementary on Thursday to cheer on A.L. Brown High School seniors as they took a stroll down memory lane in their caps and gowns. The elementary kids waved signs as the seniors walked past. They took some of...
Seattle, WAwestseattleblog.com

SCHOOLS: Boiler project at Lafayette Elementary starts Monday

Seattle Public Schools is circulating this notice sent to the Lafayette Elementary community, since it’s of potential wider interest to neighbors as well as nearby businesses and their customers who might see the crews:. This summer, Lafayette Elementary School will undergo construction improvements including seismic, sprinkler, and HVAC upgrades that...
Napa, CANapa Valley Register

A Wacky Wednesday at Northwood elementary school

An odd thing happened in Jill Sickler’s kindergarten classroom at Northwood Elementary School on Wednesday morning. Instead of young students, the class was filled with … teachers. They were named Mr. Velociraptor and Mr. Fox. Miss Bonita, Miss Angelo, and Mrs. I Forgot. Teacher Flower. Even Mr. Potato. No, Sickler’s...
Saint Paul, NEBeatrice Daily Sun

St. Paul’s school holds elementary graduation

St. Paul’s Lutheran School held graduation ceremonies of fifth grade on Sunday morning. Seven students were recognized. “This class has faced quite a bit of adversity," said Amy Duever, school principal. "They’ve had school through a pandemic, having to wear masks, cancelled field trips and just having to do so many things different from previous years. They’ve done it willingly and learned that God is with them no matter what.
KidsPosted by
KREM2

Elementary school class runs Bloomsday with elderly women

After 45 years of friendship, Barb Tripp and Joy Saogas live together at Generations assisted living. The two are 102 and 94 respectively, but they don’t let their ages prevent them from having fun and exercising. The pair walks together often, so they decided to sign up for Bloomsday Worldwide....
North Platte, NEknopnews2.com

McDaid Elementary end of year celebration

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - Many schools across the state are celebrating their last day this week. At McDaid Elementary, it’s the Parent Teacher Organization (PTO) saying, ‘thank you’ to teachers, faculty and staff. The organization hosted an end of the school year celebration for students Thursday. Students taking turns...
Scienceucla.edu

Climate Research Brightens an Elementary School Campus

The research of Urban Planning Assistant Professor V. Kelly Turner has helped to create a colorful gift for the children of Fernangeles Elementary School. A new mural melding art with science, and reflecting inspiration from youth in the community, was installed on the school’s Sun Valley campus this spring. Called “Beat the Heat,” the mural depicts a park with shade trees and a large purple paleta melting under a bright sun — all painted with a solar reflective coating that reduces surface temperatures up to 30%. Turner conducts research into the effectiveness of this coating as a climate change intervention that cities can use to combat the “urban heat island effect.” At Fernangeles Elementary, schoolchildren watched as Turner “took the temperature of the building” with a thermal camera that demonstrated the effect of the cooling paint. Turner then used the camera to measure the heat signatures of walls, the ground and a picnic table on campus, giving the students a real-world lesson in climate science. Artist Kristy Sandoval designed and painted the mural based on ideas conceived by youth from the environmental justice nonprofit Pacoima Beautiful. Mural collaborators include Dora Frietze-Armenta, Yesenia Cruz, Nicole Martinez, Diego Ortiz and Veronica Padilla of Pacoima Beautiful; Fernangeles Elementary Assistant Principal Carolina Gonzales; art historian Lizy Dastin; and Creative Paving Solutions, which manufactured the solar-reflective paint. The mural is the second spearheaded by Turner as part of a “green intervention” aimed at starting a conversation about climate change. The first, a massive rendering of the Greek god Zeus, was installed in South Los Angeles in 2019.
Marion, INMarion Chronicle-Tribune

IREAD remediation focus of MCS elementary summer school

As the 2020-2021 school year wraps up at Marion Community Schools, summer school is right around the corner. At Tuesday’s school board meeting, Riverview Elementary School Principal Ashlee Dixon updated the board on plans for elementary summer school programming. All MCS summer school activities will run Mondays through Thursdays from May 24 through June 10 for about three hours each day, with no school on Memorial Day.
Vermont StateAddison Independent

Ripton Elementary School is at a crossroads

RIPTON — Ripton’s bid to withdraw from the Addison Central School District will again take center stage before the Vermont State Board of Education (SBE) next Wednesday, May 19. Officials and attorneys representing Ripton have already delivered an initial round of testimony to the SBE, back on April 21, in...
Jacks Creek, TNChester County Independent

News from Jacks Creek Elementary School

It was such a great week here at Jacks Creek Elementary School! Read on to hear what wonderful things we are learning before the school year comes to an end!. Kindergarten had a great week! A few things students worked hard on this week included reading and sentence writing, counting to 100 by ones, 10s, and fives and subtracting fluently. Students practiced for our end of the year awards day program. Thanks to our PSO and everyone who provided special treats, food, and gifts during teacher appreciation week.
Troy, MOlincolnnewsnow.com

Cuivre Park Elementary celebrates teacher appreciation week

Troy, Mo. - Cuivre Park Elementary celebrated teacher appreciation the week of May 3 to 7. Carmen Mix, an elementary teacher at the school, said that every morning during teacher appriciation week the teachers enter in the teacher lounge and spin a wheel. “All the teachers and paraprofessionals will spin...
Musicnorthwestgeorgianews.com

West End Elementary School presents Kindergarten Circus

Cheers erupted from the audience as pre-K and kindergarten students from West End Elementary School traversed the aisles of the Rome City Auditorium in the run-up to the school’s annual Kindergarten Circus. Parents, teachers and other students attended the May 4 event, which opened with the song “The Greatest Show.”
Madison County, ALWHNT-TV

Riverton Elementary celebrates outdoor classroom certification

MADISON COUNTY, Ala. – A Madison County School is celebrating its certification as an official outdoor classroom school, the fifth in the district to receive the honor. Riverton Elementary was recognized this morning by the Alabama Wildlife Federation during a ceremony outside the school building. The outdoor classroom includes a...