Creative Cauldron’s Youth Troupe Performs at Cherry Hill

The Falls Church wedding photog shares her favorite places to eat, the trends she’s rocking, and the local stores you need to visit. Abby Jiu, a luxury wedding photographer based in Falls Church, has an eye for capturing beautiful moments: happy tears during first looks, a veil floating gently on a bride’s skin, the details of a designer gown, the florals that add style to a big-day backdrop. She’s inspired by high fashion, interior design, and international travel, and brings this same thoughtful aesthetic to her personal life, whether she’s shopping for jewelry, having a spa day (she’s a self-described skin-care addict), or decorating. Case in point: Jiu and husband Jamey Sunshine, who have a 3-year-old son, Cooper, recently purchased a gorgeous pad in Pimmit Hills, which they’re outfitting with help from DC-area talent Shannon Claire Interiors. Here, Jiu steps out from behind the camera and into the spotlight to share a few of the things that make her click.