Falls Church, VA

Creative Cauldron’s Youth Troupe Performs at Cherry Hill

By FCNP.com
Falls Church News-Press
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleCreative Cauldron will showcase its newest production, “Tales from the Brothers Grimm: Original Movie Musical in the Park” at Cherry Hill Park (312 Park Ave., Falls Church) on Saturday, May 22 at 7:45 p.m. The Brothers Grimm has come to life as a movie musical, complete with professional special effects...

Mclean, VAFalls Church News-Press

Bedtime Story Event Held By F.C.-McLean Preschool

Families can leave bedtime story reading to a firefighter if they register for “Read Me A Story,” a free, virtual literacy event taking place on Wednesday, May 19 at 7 p.m.. The event is organized to benefit Falls Church-McLean Children’s Center, a local nonprofit preschool. Early registrants will be eligible...
Virginia StateWTOP

Bob & Edith’s diner opening 6th Virginia location

A family owned diner with roots in Virginia dating back to 1969 will open a sixth location in Old Town Alexandria this year. Second generation owner Greg Bolton, along with his two children Tammy and Chris Bolton, will open Bob & Edith’s 24-hours, 7-days-a-week restaurant at 1743 King Street this fall.
Falls Church, VAFalls Church News-Press

F.C. Resident Nominated for National Artist Award

Falls Church resident Priya Parrotta Natarajan, an author and Director of Music for Earth International, has been nominated among a select group of ‘exceptional artists and art professionals across the country’ to compete for the 2022 US Artist’s Award. The nominations are drawn from the following disciplines: Architecture & Design,...
Falls Church, VAnorthernvirginiamag.com

Insider’s Guide: Wedding Photographer Abby Jiu dishes on her life behind the camera

The Falls Church wedding photog shares her favorite places to eat, the trends she’s rocking, and the local stores you need to visit. Abby Jiu, a luxury wedding photographer based in Falls Church, has an eye for capturing beautiful moments: happy tears during first looks, a veil floating gently on a bride’s skin, the details of a designer gown, the florals that add style to a big-day backdrop. She’s inspired by high fashion, interior design, and international travel, and brings this same thoughtful aesthetic to her personal life, whether she’s shopping for jewelry, having a spa day (she’s a self-described skin-care addict), or decorating. Case in point: Jiu and husband Jamey Sunshine, who have a 3-year-old son, Cooper, recently purchased a gorgeous pad in Pimmit Hills, which they’re outfitting with help from DC-area talent Shannon Claire Interiors. Here, Jiu steps out from behind the camera and into the spotlight to share a few of the things that make her click.
Falls Church, VAFalls Church News-Press

Food Drops Offs Return To St. James on May 15

On May 15, Saint James Catholic Church (905 Park Ave., Falls Church) will be holding a No Contact Food Drop Off from 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. Food needs include non-perishables such as canned fruits and vegetables, boxed or bagged cereal, rice and pasta, pasta sauce, cooking oil, bread, non-refrigerated juice, peanut butter, and canned fish, such as tuna or salmon.
Falls Church, VAFalls Church News-Press

Final Chance to Purchase Brood X Cicada Shirts

The first run of the Cicada t-shirts to benefit the Falls Church Education Foundation’s Family Assistance Fund netted over $4,000. They will ship by May 21st. Now is interested buyers’ second and final chance to get a Big Bugs in the Little City shirt to commemorate the 17 year cycle of Brood X cicadas coming.
Falls Church, VAFalls Church News-Press

The Kensington Falls Church Offering Virtual Discussion

The Kensington Falls Church is offering a virtual discussion on How to Have Enjoyable Conversations with Your Loved One Experiencing Dementia on Friday, May 14 from noon – 12:45 pm. This event is part of a three week series that explores the Positive Approach to Care with the Kensington’s Director...
Falls Church, VAFalls Church News-Press

The Kensington Falls Church Sponsors Virtual Body Dynamics Class

The Kensington Falls Church is sponsoring a free virtual Body Dynamics’ class, Breathe, Move, and Relax, on Tuesday, May 11, 12:30 – 1 p.m. T. he class will explore deep breathing techniques to encourage ease of movement and relaxation, and will include a simple movement warm-up, breath practice, and an opportunity to stretch. Registration for the free class is available through The Kensington’s website.
InternetFalls Church News-Press

F.C. Chamber of Commerce Puts On Virtual Networking Breakfast

The Falls Church Chamber of Commerce is hosting an informal virtual Networking Breakfast on Thursday, May 13 from 9 –10 a.m. Anyone interested in meeting local business leaders is invited to participate. There is no cost to attend but registration is required and attendees are encouraged to pick up breakfast...
Falls Church, VAFalls Church News-Press

F.C. High Students Show Ingenuity in ‘You’re a Good Man, Charlie Brown’

“Peanuts,” the iconic newspaper comic strip, was once a ubiquitous presence on the American popular culture landscape. During the late 1960s and early 1970s, Charlies Brown, Snoopy and friends seemed to be everywhere, from lunchboxes to television specials, to books such as “The Gospel According to Peanuts.” A popular off-Broadway musical, “You’re a Good Man, Charlie Brown,” was also produced, the initial run of which saw nearly 1,600 performances.
Falls Church, VAFalls Church News-Press

F.C.’s Memorial Day Returns Where Parade Comes to You

The Memorial Day Parade and Festival functions almost as an annual open house for the City of Falls Church. Visitors from all across the Washington, D.C. metro area (and beyond) get to experience the hospitality of the Little City while capping it off with a one-of-a-kind show to boot. Unfortunately,...
Falls Church, VAFalls Church News-Press

No FIRSTfriday This Month, Gittins Announces

There will be no First Friday meeting this Friday, the outfit’s chief Tom Gittins has alerted everyone. However, he encourages all to visit the Art and Frame of Falls Church at 205 E. Jefferson St. to enjoy the art works of Margaret Jacobson.