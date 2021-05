Android 12 seems to be very special. Once again, excitement is building up as Android 12 Beta is available. We have seen the Developer Preview but the Beta version is ready for more Android devices. It already started rolling out for Pixel phones but other OEMs are also offering early access. Some Android phones from Vivo, OnePlus, OPPO, Nokia, and ASUS are expected to receive Android 12 earlier than other companies. In the coming days, we can expect more details about the new version of the mobile OS.