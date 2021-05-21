Fifa to look at the possibility of staging World Cups every two years
Fifa is to explore the possibility of staging the men’s and women’s World Cups every two years after it was raised at the governing body’s annual congress on Friday. Although a study does not guarantee the changes will be implemented, it will be seen by many as the latest action in a global struggle for control over the football calendar and likely to have a severe impact on regional tournaments such as the European Championship.www.theguardian.com