Fifa to look at the possibility of staging World Cups every two years

The North Korean football has pulled out of the qualifiers reportedly due to the COVID-19 pandemic.© Twitter. North Korea have pulled out of next month’s qualifying matches for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar, the Asian Football Confederation said Sunday. “The Asian Football Confederation has today confirmed the withdrawal of the DPR Korea Football Association from the Asian Qualifiers for the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022,” the AFC said in a statement. No reasons were given for the withdrawal but South Korean media reported earlier this month that Pyongyang had said it would skip the qualifiers over coronavirus fears. The Covid-19 pandemic has forced most of the second round of Asia’s preliminary tournament for the Qatar World Cup to be postponed until June.