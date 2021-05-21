newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Performing Arts

Free Range Humans Launches Summer Season, Kids Educational Series, and New Performing Arts Center

By PRWeb
Times Union
 5 days ago

FREDERICK, Md. (PRWEB) May 21, 2021. Free Range Humans, lauded for their 2019 immersive production of JEKYLL & HYDE in an historic downtown Frederick church, returns to producing post-pandemic with a summer season of four shows, both familiar favorites and new works. Free Range Humans is also providing two new venues for Frederick County performing artists and teachers, both at the Francis Scott Key Mall.

www.timesunion.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Patsy Cline
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Educational Series#New York City#Musical Theatre#Free Music#Dance Music#Media Productions#Prweb#Jekyll Hyde#New York Times#Triangle#Woods#Free Range Kids Teens#Dungeons Dragons#Shadowland#The Field Center#Producing Artistic#Theatricks Circus Arts#Benefactor Events#Unicorn Nature Creations#Arts Classes
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Performing Arts
News Break
Politics
News Break
Music
Related
Rhinebeck, NYhudsonvalley360.com

The CENTER for Performing Arts at Rhinebeck opens up the summer season outdoors with two distinct plays all about love and language ‘As You Like It’ and ‘The Language Archive’

The CENTER for Performing Arts at Rhinebeck opens up the summer season outdoors with two distinct plays all about love and language. ‘As You Like It’ and ‘The Language Archive’. “The limits of my language mean the limits of my world.” ~Ludwig Wittgenstein. The CENTER for Performing Arts at Rhinebeck...
Rochester, MNPost-Bulletin

Rochester performers take center stage in summer city music series

Rochester Civic Music announced several more free concerts all over the city, beginning with a Global Music series concert June 22, continuing with Med City’s Fourth of July celebration, and with the forWARD performances in neighborhood parks. The city’s Global Music Series focuses on bands from diverse cultural backgrounds. Seffarine,...
Williamson County, TNfranklinis.com

Sunday In The Park June Music Series Coming to the Williamson County Performing Arts Center at Academy Park

Sunday In The Park June Music Series Coming to the Williamson County Performing Arts Center at Academy Park. Entertainment, Events, Family & Kids, Music, Out & About. The Williamson County Parks and Recreation Department (WCPR) is proud to host a new music series this summer on the outdoor multi-purpose field at the Williamson County Performing Arts Center at Academy Park, 112 Everbright Avenue in Franklin, Tennessee. Join us as six unique, local artists perform on three separate dates during this free, June Music Series. Performances will take place on Sunday evenings; June 6, 13 and 20, at 6 p.m. and feature a variety of fun, family-friendly acts; plus themed costume contests and prizes! Bring your lawn chairs and picnic baskets and enjoy a Sunday evening in the park!
La Porte, INpanoramanow.com

Arts In The Park Announces Summer Concert Series

Arts In the Park, La Porte, has announced their 2021 Concert Line up held every Thursday From June 3rd thru September 2nd. Preconcert show begins at 6:15 pm with the Featured Performer taking the stage at 7 pm. Pre-concert also include poetry or literature performances. Back by popular demand, Patrick Watterson returns with pre-concert music.
Falmouth, MAcapenews.net

Acclaimed Violinist To Perform Outside At Art Center

Fearless, refreshing, commanding, captivating and delightful are just some of the descriptions of Jewish-American violinist Ilana Zaks, who will be performing at Falmouth Art Center on Tuesday, June 1. The performance will take place at 4 PM outside in the back yard lawn of the Falmouth Art Center. Chairs will...
Des Moines, IADes Moines Business Record

Des Moines Performing Arts offering free summer programming

Des Moines Performing Arts has announced six opportunities for community entertainment this summer. According to a news release, the programs are designed to engage audiences and performing arts enthusiasts. DMPA is working with city departments across the metro area and community organizations to host the events in city parks and nontraditional spaces. The programming is being offered free of charge. The programs include:
Performing ArtsBrainerd Dispatch

CLC Performing Arts Season seeks volunteers

The Central Lakes Community Performing Arts Center is seeking volunteers to help with its summer season of plays, musicals, concerts and outdoor movies. Areas that need assistance include: scenic construction and painting, building, sound and lighting set up and backstage running crews. Anyone who would like to volunteer can contact George Marsolek, technical director, at George.marsolek@clcmn.edu or 218-855-8204.
Theater & Dancehillrag.com

Celebrate This Summer with Free Performances at the REACH

Millennium Stage returns this summer with a series of free outdoor performance experiences curated by artists and organizations from around the DMV, running Thursdays to Saturdays from May 27 to Oct. 2. Millennium Stage returns with a summer marking the societal emergence from the pandemic and the return of live...
Visual ArtEscanaba Daily Press

Summer art classes for kids

Adria Pontious enjoys a painting and drawing class at the Bonifas Arts Center. The arts center is planning a variety of art classes for kids this summer. For more information on the classes and other events at the arts center go to the Lively Arts page on page 7A of today;s Daily Press.
Brainerd, MNlptv.org

CLC Performing Arts Center Announces Full Slate of Events for Summer

The Central Lakes Community Performing Arts Center has announced a full summer season of plays, musicals, concerts and films. All events will be held outdoors on the summer stage located on the south lawn of the Brainerd campus of Central Lakes College. “We’ve adjusted to the pandemic by live streaming...
Jamestown, NYjamestowngazette.com

National Comedy Center Announces New Themed “Summer Fun Weeks” and “Riverside Saturdays” Free Outdoor Movie Series for Summer 2021

Lucille Ball Comedy Festival Shows Rescheduled for 2022. The National Comedy Center, the United States’ official cultural institution dedicated to the art form of comedy, announced its full event schedule for this summer, featuring the debut of themed Summer Fun Weeks from June 20 through August 7, 2021, celebrating many of the most beloved comedy genres and talent.
Princeton, NJprincetonol.com

Princeton Festival Season Launches June 2 with Updated Schedule of Virtual and In-Person Performances, Plus Eight Free Events

PRINCETON, NJ (May 24, 2021) – The Princeton Festival’s 17th season, opening June 2, has an updated slate of musical and multi-genre performances plus eight free readings, lectures, and interviews. Tickets for seven virtual performances, which include four live-streamed concerts with in-person attendance options, are available for purchase through the Festival website (www.princetonfestival.org) or by phone at 609-759-1979. The website also includes information on eight free events.
Marion, MAWicked Local

Marion Art Center hosts youth summer theater

MARION - The Marion Art Center has announced “Midsummer Stages,” a new youth summer theater. Sign-ups are open now. Culminating in an outdoor performance of “A Midsummer Night’s Dream,” this esteem-building program is based in yoga, mindfulness, and theater games, and it is for experienced actors as well as newbies looking to have fun, grow confidence and make friends, to rehearse and perform a play like a professional company.
Performing Artsnorthernvirginiamag.com

Hylton Performing Arts Center resumes outdoor performances

The new season of Hylton on the Hill includes a series of concerts in late May and early June. One activity that so many of us have missed during the pandemic is live music. But one popular arts center is excited to launch the return of outdoor concerts—just in time for summer.
Saint Joseph, MIHerald-Palladium

Krasl Art Center opens summer class registration

ST. JOSEPH — The Krasl Art Center, 707 Lake Blvd., has opened registration for its in-person summer art camps and classes. The educational programs will run at reduced capacity from June through August and will include: 12 weeklong youth camps for ages 5-12, six eight-week classes for ages 5-12 and 11 multi-week classes for ages 13 and older.
Syracuse, NYspectrumlocalnews.com

Redhouse Arts Center will host camps and shows this summer

The Redhouse Arts Center in Syracuse is beginning to shape its program schedule for the 2021 summer season. The new Redhouse Arts Center moved to its new South Salina Street facility in 2018, but they've only had one full season of shows there. The non-profit recently announced its 2021-22 schedule,...