Free Range Humans Launches Summer Season, Kids Educational Series, and New Performing Arts Center

Sunday In The Park June Music Series Coming to the Williamson County Performing Arts Center at Academy Park. Entertainment, Events, Family & Kids, Music, Out & About. The Williamson County Parks and Recreation Department (WCPR) is proud to host a new music series this summer on the outdoor multi-purpose field at the Williamson County Performing Arts Center at Academy Park, 112 Everbright Avenue in Franklin, Tennessee. Join us as six unique, local artists perform on three separate dates during this free, June Music Series. Performances will take place on Sunday evenings; June 6, 13 and 20, at 6 p.m. and feature a variety of fun, family-friendly acts; plus themed costume contests and prizes! Bring your lawn chairs and picnic baskets and enjoy a Sunday evening in the park!