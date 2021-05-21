newsbreak-logo
The Gloucester Daily Times aims to be accurate. If you are aware of a factual error in a story, please call Times Editor David Olson at 978-338-2531. A correction is needed for the story "Floating Long Beach options," published online and in print Friday. A committee organized by the town will not determine the future of the Long Beach cottages once tenants’ leases expire in 2023 but advise town officials on the various options they may pursue in 2023. In addition, Selectwoman Sarah Wilkinson wishes to reiterate that "selectman have already decided that removing the cottages is not an option that we will be looking at."

