newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Oneonta, NY

Backtracking: The Early Years: Rush began for housing veterans on local colleges campuses in May 1946

By Mark Simonson
Daily Star
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOne thing the G.I. Bill promised World War II veterans was a college education for their service. The other thing was a home, but for this time, we’ll be looking at the education side. However, there was a catch in becoming a post-war student in our region. Colleges were established,...

www.thedailystar.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Delhi, NY
City
Cooperstown, NY
City
Rush, NY
City
Cobleskill, NY
Oneonta, NY
Government
State
Vermont State
Oneonta, NY
Education
City
Oneonta, NY
City
Hartwick Seminary, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Housing Project#College Education#Hartwick College#Off Campus Housing#State Colleges#Private Colleges#Student Housing#College Students#The Oneonta Star#Board Of Trustees#The Star Of May 16#Myrtle Ave#Indians#The Daily Star#Sampson Naval#College Towns#Men Veterans#Married Veterans#Men Students#Fall Semester Capacity
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Colleges
News Break
Agriculture
News Break
Education
News Break
Politics
News Break
Housing
Related
Syracuse, NYCitizen Online

NY auctioning former SUNY ESF president's home in Syracuse area

An Onondaga County home formerly used as the SUNY College of Environmental Science and Forestry president's residence will be auctioned by the state Office of General Services. The one-story home, which is located at 2 Bradford Heights Road in the town of DeWitt, has a 2,600-square-foot main floor with three...
Oneida County, NYWKTV

More Pfizer vaccination clinics set up for those 12 and older in Oneida, Otsego counties

Oneida County is holding more Pfizer vaccine clinics over the next week open to anyone 12 years old and up. The first will be held Monday at Harts Hill Elementary School in Whitesboro from 5:30 – 7:30 p.m. The second will be held Tuesday at Notre Dame High School in Utica from 5 – 7 p.m. Another clinic will also be held Thursday at Waterville Junior/Senior High School from 4 – 7 p.m.
Oneonta, NYDaily Star

Who's News: May 15-16, 2021

Morris Central School Spanish students were nationally recognized for their excellent performance on the 2021 National Spanish Examinations. Eighth-graders Madison Moore and Mason Linton and high school sophomore Justine Norton all received honorable mentions. Moore and Linton are Spanish I students and Norton takes Spanish III. They are taught by...
Oneonta, NYDaily Star

Guest Commentary: Creating a better 'normal' in post-COVID world

The affirmation that all of us must collaborate together in the fight against COVID rings both familiar and true. This mantra has guided the city of Oneonta and SUNY Oneonta in 2021. With the spring semester at its end, we believe our efforts have delivered results of which all of us can be proud. However, to truly mobilize as a force to beat back the pandemic and take on future challenges, colleges and the communities that host them must continue building effective, long-term partnerships.
MuseumsWNYT

NY State Museum, Library, reopen after year-long closure

ALBANY - After being closed to the public for more than a year, the New York State Museum, Library, and Archives are welcoming visitors again. About two-dozen families were lined up outside Monday, excited and ready to visit the exhibits. Behind the scenes, staff members have been busy all year,...
Oneonta, NYPosted by
CNY News

Oneonta Main View Galley Hosting All-Inclusive Art Show

Here's another example of things starting to look brighter during this coronavirus pandemic - The Arc Otsego is having an in-person art exhibit opening at their new Main View Gallery & Gift Shop, at 77 Main Street in Oneonta on Friday, May 21 from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. The exhibit called "The All Together Art Show" is the first community art show in the new gallery which has undergone many changes. I spoke with Faith Tiemann, Director of Community Relations for The Arc Otsego about the amazing changes at the gallery and about how during the pandemic, the organization had the opportunity to renovate and expand the gallery space at 73 Main St., Oneonta. You'll just have to come and see for yourself at the art show.
Oneonta, NYPosted by
CNY News

A Re-Cap of ‘This Week in Central New York’ (5/15)

Each Saturday, our community affairs radio program "This Week in Central New York" provides three interviews with guests from Chenango, Delaware, and Otsego Counties. This show airs on this Townsquare Media station in the tri-county area from 7:00 a.m. to 7:30 a.m. This past Saturday’s featured guests include:. Mitzi Sackett,...
Oneonta, NYPosted by
THE DAILY STAR

Local schools to hold crucial Tuesday votes

In addition to proposed school budgets and school board elections, taxpayers in two local school districts will vote on proposed capital projects at the Tuesday, May 18, elections. Laurens Central School is proposing a $3.5 million capital project that will enhance building security and safety for students, upgrade areas of...
Richfield Springs, NYallotsego.com

HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO

BLOOD DRIVE – 2:30 – 6:30 p.m. Donate blood, help save up to 3 lives. Richfield Springs Community Center, Walnut St., Richfield Springs. 800-733-2767 or visit www.redcrossblood.org. RABIES CLINIC – 2 – 5 p.m. Free rabies vaccination for cats, dogs, ferrets. Scheduling to follow social distancing. First come, first serve....
Orange County, NYMid-Hudson News Network

NY mask requirements being relaxed

ALBANY – During his daily briefing on Monday, Governor Cuomo announced that the requirements for masks to be worn will be relaxed this Wednesday, May 19. The announcement came on the heels of a plea by Hudson Valley county executives to Cuomo to ease the restrictions. The Wednesday change, according...
Oneonta, NYDaily Star

Community Calendar: May 15-18, 2021

Upper Catskill String Quartet, 7 p.m., United Methodist Church, 107 Chapel St. Free concert of classical masterpieces. Live stream also available on church Facebook and YouTube pages. Cooperstown. Cooperstown Farmers’ Market, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., 101 Main St. in Pioneer Alley. For info: 607-547-6195, www.cooperstownfarmers market.org, www.facebook.com/CooperstownFarmersMarket/. Cooperstown Food...
Oneonta, NYRomesentinel.com

Area student receives award at SUNY Oneonta

ONEONTA — Micaela Honsinger, of New Hartford, was among more than 50 outstanding State University of New York at Oneonta students selected to receive a 2021 Academic Achievement Award. Each academic department or program selected one to three outstanding seniors to receive the award. To be considered for the award,...
Oneonta, NYPosted by
THE DAILY STAR

In Our Opinion: Best of luck in odd times, college grads

Congratulations, college graduates. As the saying goes: "May you live in interesting times." And boy, did you get "interesting." Your last year or so of college was anything but normal. In-person classes were limited, if not eliminated entirely. On-campus activities were curtailed, and so were many off-campus ones. Even commencement...
Syracuse, NYPosted by
Syracuse.com

NY county fairs are on for 2021, Cuomo says

County fairs across New York can once again hold festivals this year, Gov. Andrew Cuomo said today. The fairs must seek permits through local county health departments, Cuomo said. Any fair with 5,000 or more attendees must also seek approval from the state’s Department of Health. Covid-19 safety guidelines, such...
Oneonta, NYDaily Star

YOU ARE INVITED TO JOIN AN AMA...

YOU ARE INVITED TO JOIN AN AMAZING TEAM dedicated to Making Life Easier for our patients and families facing a serious illness. Helios Care has the following exciting career opportunities: RN Case Manager, FT Staff RN PT/PD Every other weekend, Sat/Sun, 7a-7p The Registered Nurse provides skilled professional case management and nursing care to the patient/family/caregiver. Minimum Requirements: Current NYS RN Licensure with experience in Hospice/Home Care setting; Bachelor's degree preferred. One to two years of recent acute care experience in an institutional setting. Excellent computer and documentation skills. Licensed Practical Nurse (LPN) - PT/PD Every other weekend, Sat/Sun, 7a-7p This key direct care member of the inter-disciplinary group who provides skilled nursing care and various services for a patient as necessary to meet the patient s personal needs and to promote comfort. Minimum Requirements: Current Licensure. One - two years of recent acute care experience in an institutional setting. Outstanding Clinical Skills. Requirements for all positions: Possess strong understanding of hospice philosophy and issues of death/dying. Must demonstrate excellent observation, verbal and written communication and organization skills, problem-solving skills. Outstanding Customer Service and Phone Skills. Must be willing to travel in our service area. Competitive Salary. Excellent Benefits. Fulfilling Profession. Send resume/letter of intent to: Helios Care Attn: Zoe Aponte, Director of Human Resources 297 River Street Service Road, Oneonta, NY 13820 E-mail: hr@cahpc.org or fax: 607-433-3673. For more info visit our career center: www.helioscare.org EOE.
Oneonta, NYDaily Star

Step Back in Time: Friday, May 14, 2021

ONEONTA — State support is still cloudy, but enrollment is up, so there’s some silver lining in the budget for the State University College at Oneonta. The financial pressure is still pretty intense so SUCO President Alan B. Donovan is continuing to take a conservative approach in budget planning. “Budgetary...