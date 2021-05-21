newsbreak-logo
Music

Olivia Rodrigo does not miss. All these 'Sour' reviews are here to prove it

Janesville Gazette
 5 days ago

Olivia Rodrigo got her driver’s license at 17 and hasn’t taken her foot off the accelerator since. In the whirlwind months following the record-shattering release of her viral debut track, “Drivers License,” the Disney actor-turned-global pop phenom has put out two more expectation-defying singles, performed live at the Brit Awards and been the subject of a Rege-Jean Page-starring “Saturday Night Live” sketch before appearing on the long-running sketch comedy series as one of its youngest musical guests of all time.

All of Pop Music Is Olivia Rodrigo's Playground

Olivia Rodrigo could have been designed in a laboratory as the perfect teen pop star — except the best part is how gloriously, messily, authentically human she is. She’s a whole new pop-queen paradigm, ripping up the old playbook and starting again. She seemingly blew in out of nowhere to hit Number One with her instant-classic debut single, “Drivers License.” It’s one of the all-time great debuts — yet somehow the sequels, “Deja Vu” and “Good 4 U,” are even better? And the first of those sequels is about taunting her ex about how they used to bond over listening to Billy Joel? Who had his last hit 10 years before Olivia Rodrigo was born?
On 'Sour,' Olivia Rodrigo Is A Lowercase Girl With Caps-Lock Feelings

Lowercase girls tend to fly under the radar by design, but once you start looking you'll see them everywhere. For one thing, they've been all over the streaming charts in the past few years: folklore, evermore, "thank u, next," girl in red, mxmtoon, dodie, beabadoobee, how i'm feeling now, "drivers license," "deja vu," "good 4 u" — to name just a few recent, femme-forward musical phenomena that wouldn't even think of imposing the tyranny of capital letters on the listener's imagination.
Olivia Rodrigo's Album "SOUR" Is Bitter Sweet

Olivia Rodrigo just released her debut album, “SOUR,” on Friday, May 20, through Geffen Records (Polydor Records in the UK), and it is so bitter sweet. The 11-track album takes listeners on a ride of a teenage break-up and the mixed emotions that come with it. She may have been thrown into the spotlight at a young age, but that doesn’t mean she doesn’t have the same feelings as a regular teenager.
Olivia Rodrigo's SOUR is so much more than a breakup album

When Olivia Rodrigo’s “Driver’s License” was released in January, it instantly became a massive hit. Rodrigo was the first non-American Idol female artist to have her initial single debut atop the Billboard charts since Lauryn Hill, over 20 years ago. Many who latched on to the track didn’t know they were listening to a TV actor who’d been steadily working for the better part of a decade, much less that she was the star of Disney+’s High School Musical: The Musical: The Series. The song’s immense success signaled that, in this new era, Disney artists don’t need to follow the same formula as the Radio Disney superstars who broke through a decade ago. Rodrigo is foregoing the cheesy singles and music videos; she even says “fucking.”
Why It Literally Hurts To Listen To Olivia Rodrigo's Sour

If you woke up to your entire timeline feeling feelings about Olivia Rodrigo's newly-released Sour, you are far from alone. In fact, nothing has made us feel quite as emo in perhaps a whole entire generation. "Sour is excellent and also, I hope, the new Jagged Little Pill in that I hope even the teens who have not yet had the chance to have their hearts broken can listen to it and go through every emotion as an anticipatory exercise," one listener tweeted. "Olivia Rodrigo's whole album Sour is your friendly reminder to never hurt a Pisces' feelings," another posted. "I've spent the entire pandemic regressing into an angsty teenager and I just reached my final form, thank u Olivia Rodrigo," read another tweet.
Olivia Rodrigo samples Taylor Swift songs on her sour album

Everyone knew that Olivia Rodrigo was a big fan of Taylor Swift, but she took it a step further. sour album. The album was released at midnight local time on Friday, and New Zealand fans first listened to new tracks, including “1 step forward, 3 step back.” According to online fans, Taylor Swift and Jack Antonoff This song samples Swift’s “New Year’s Day” From reputation.. Befitting, this song also includes some Easter eggs. The track title contains the numbers 1 and 3, which together make up Swift’s lucky number 13. Also, the sum of the album release dates is 2 + 0 + 2 + 1 + 0 + 5 + 2 + 1. 13 too. Despicable!
Olivia Rodrigo Isn't Bothered by Rumors; 'It's none of my own,' says the narrator.

Olivia Rodrigo Isn’t Bothered by Rumors; ‘It’s none of my own,’ says the narrator. It’s difficult to think of a singer who has had a more successful year than Olivia Rodrigo. She wisely decided to release her first album, Sour, after her debut single “Drivers License” broke numerous records. The song, which debuted at number one on Friday, May 21, 2021, is already doing well and is on track to do so again. Rodrigo’s third single, “Good 4 U,” was recently certified as her second number one album.
Olivia Rodrigo Is a Revelatory New Pop Voice on 'Sour.' Deal With It

In the first few seconds of her debut album, Sour, Olivia Rodrigo declares, “I want it to be, like, messy!” That shouldn’t be too difficult for a pop star who emerged seemingly out of nowhere in January, a Disney actress whose hit “Drivers License” ignited widespread interest in a love triangle between her High School Musical: The Musical: The Series co-stars. Rodrigo belted extremely relatable, heart-wrenching lines about doing something you were supposed to do with your partner but are now doing alone — and it gave us a glimpse of her songwriting potential. It’s only May, but “Drivers License” is already the song of the year. We’ve given Rodrigo the keys. We’re just lucky to be along for the ride.
Olivia Rodrigo's Sour Introduces the Pop Star as a Vulnerable Work in Progress

On “brutal,” the opening track of Olivia Rodrigo’s debut album, Sour, she slams the brakes on her fast track to super stardom. “I’m so tired that I might quit my job / start a new life and they’d all be so disappointed / because who am I if not exploited,” she talks-sings through her teenage angst. “God! It’s brutal out here,” she howls. It’s a modest way to prime listeners to go easy on her—it’s her first time after all.
All the Olivia Rodrigo Lyrics From Sour You Could've Used in High School

This one’s for those of us who had to get through bad high-school breakups with only the twang of Taylor Swift’s early lyrics to survive. Our only hope for the future, Olivia Rodrigo, took notes and has supplied the angsty, insecure, unsure but unstoppable album we needed with Sour, her debut album. Sure, the 18-year-old High School Musical: The Musical: The Series star went through her high-school heartbreak from the set of a Disney show, but the universal experience of moving on from a fuckboy transcends demographic. (Plus, her confessional lyrics spill the goss between her and her co-star Joshua Bassett that they can’t say out loud. It’s service, really.) If this were 2013, black-and-white edits of Olivia Rodrigo’s lyrics would be filling tumblr blogs and Pinterest boards right now. Below, we’ve covered all possible Instagram caption and subtweet needs — including you, Miss Rodrigo. Don’t let that boy forget what he did.
Every Song Ranked on Olivia Rodrigo's 'Sour': Critic's Picks

It feels like a lifetime has passed since the unexpected crash landing of Olivia Rodrigo’s record-breaking debut single “Drivers License” in January, a song that has already gathered the social capital of a classic. The 18-year-old singer’s sticky follow up “Deja Vu” swatted away concerns of such a massive debut swallowing her career whole. Her third single, the venomous pop-punk rager “Good 4 U,” tapped into the sweltering annoyance that bubbled under the surface of her apparent sweetness. Now approaching the halfway mark of her breakout year, Rodrigo has released her highly-anticipated debut album Sour.
Olivia Rodrigo 'Sour' Twitter Reaction Memes

Breakout artist Olivia Rodrigo dropped her debut album Sour on May 21 and internet users are reacting with hilarious memes and gifs. Her album features the angst-driven “good 4 u” and her No. 1 hit and nostalgia inducing track “Drivers License.”. Sour is taking listeners on a cathartic journey and...