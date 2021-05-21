As Demand For Art Professionals Booms, Online Art Schools Are Drawing A Crowd
Stan Prokopenko is an atelier-trained artist and gifted teacher, but these days he is largely focused on his business, the online art instruction site Proko.com. For the past eight years, he has built a following of 2.2 million YouTube subscribers, more than 80,000 of whom pay for additional premium video instruction through his site. The revenues have allowed him to hire a team of producers, instructors and support staff to expand his offerings, and to purchase a studio facility in San Diego.www.forbes.com