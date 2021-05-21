Double-A Best of the Ballpark vote moves to Elite Eight

Waiting in line at Frontier Field on the first day tickets for the 2021 season would be sold, we were among several people who got there early in order to get favorite seats. A good half-hour or so before the 10 a.m. opening of the ticket windows, Red Wings General Manager Dan Mason emerged from his office carrying a glass coffee pot and a stack of cups. He went down one line and up the other, offering free coffee to anyone who wanted a bit of refreshment. When a computer glitch extended the wait by several minutes, people were still in a good mood because of Dan's kind gesture.