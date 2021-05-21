newsbreak-logo
Double-A Best of the Ballpark vote moves to Elite Eight

By Kevin Reichard
ballparkdigest.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn this year’s most notable upset, #16 seed ONEOK Field (Tulsa Drillers) defeated defending champ and #1 seed Blue Wahoos Stadium (Pensacola Blue Wahoos) by a 51%-49% margin. In a milder upset, fans chose #11 seed TD Bank Ballpark (Somerset Patriots) over #6 seed Toyota Field (Rocket City Trash Pandas) by a 54%-46% margin. In the closest race, only 10 votes separated Peoples Natural Gas Field (Altoona Curve) and Dr Pepper Ballpark (Frisco RoughRiders). The five ballparks receiving the most votes in the Sweet Sixteen round: ONEOK Field, TD Bank Ballpark, Blue Wahoos Stadium, Hodgetown (Amarillo Sod Poodles) and Dunkin’ Donuts Park (Hartford Yard Goats). Now that the dust on a busy Sweet Sixteen round has settled, we’re moving on to the Elite Eight round, where we expect another set of close contests.

