ARKO Closes ExpressStop Acquisition

“We are excited to complete this transaction and welcome ExpressStop to the GPM family of community brands,” said ARKO Chairman, President and CEO Arie Kotler. “As our 19th acquisition since 2013, ExpressStop is the latest example of our continued commitment to aggressive growth through the acquisition of strong regional community brands. We look forward to providing ExpressStop customers with the same great products and service they have come to expect with additional value through our fas REWARDS loyalty program and promotional activities throughout the year.”