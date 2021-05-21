What The New Airlines Avelo And Breeze Mean For U.S. Aviation

Avelo Airlines began service on April 28, using older 737 aircraft in an Allegiant. -style business model initially based at Burbank airport in Los Angeles County. Breeze Airways, the newest carrier from serial airline entrepreneur David Neelman, started selling tickets Friday and will begin flying May 27. Breeze will use the Embraer E190/195 aircraft but its flagship plane will eventually be the modern new Airbus A220. These two airlines are starting just as the U.S. is starting to come back to normal. Both airlines will have significantly lower costs than the largest U.S. airlines.