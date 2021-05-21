newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Aerospace & Defense

What The New Airlines Avelo And Breeze Mean For U.S. Aviation

By Ben Baldanza
Posted by 
Forbes
Forbes
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Avelo Airlines began service on April 28, using older 737 aircraft in an Allegiant. -style business model initially based at Burbank airport in Los Angeles County. Breeze Airways, the newest carrier from serial airline entrepreneur David Neelman, started selling tickets Friday and will begin flying May 27. Breeze will use the Embraer E190/195 aircraft but its flagship plane will eventually be the modern new Airbus A220. These two airlines are starting just as the U.S. is starting to come back to normal. Both airlines will have significantly lower costs than the largest U.S. airlines.

www.forbes.com
View All 1 Commentsarrow_down
Forbes

Forbes

191K+
Followers
49K+
Post
157M+
Views
ABOUT

The world’s leading voice for entrepreneurial success and free enterprise.

 https://www.forbes.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
David Neeleman
IN THIS ARTICLE
#U S Airlines#Spirit Airlines#Southwest Airlines#U S Airlines#Aircraft Carriers#New Airlines#Avelo Airlines#Breeze Airways#Allegiant#Cfo#A220#Delta#People Express#Airline#Aviation#Air Travel Demand#Mature Airlines#Flights#Planes#Carrier
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
American Airlines
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Economy
News Break
Industry
News Break
Aerospace & Defense
News Break
United Airlines
Country
Brazil
Related
Lifestylekasu.org

Mexican Airlines' Safety Rating Dropped — Which Means Fewer Flights To The U.S.

Mexico's airline industry is on the defensive after the U.S. Federal Aviation Administration downgraded the country's air safety rating yesterday. The FAA dropped Mexico to its lowest safety category after U.S. auditors determined the country was not following international standards. Mexico says it is. As NPR's Carrie Kahn reports, Mexico's top carriers insist the problem is about paperwork and not the safety of their airlines.
EconomyPosted by
BoardingArea

JetBlue and American Airlines Announce Reciprocal Mileage & Elite Earnings

JetBlue and American Airlines Announce Reciprocal Mileage & Elite Earnings. JetBlue and American Airlines announced today new ways to earn miles and elite status through their Northeast Alliance. Effective immediately, American Airlines’ AAdvantage members and JetBlue TrueBlue members will be able to earn miles or points, traveling on either carrier. Earning miles was already an option for codeshare flights. Members from both programs will also be able to earn elite qualifying currency on these trips.
simpleflying.com

Why 737 Fuselages Are Delivered To The Boeing Factory On Trains

In certain markets, airlines and train operating companies directly compete with each other for passengers. However, in other domains, the railway plays a vital role in getting planes in the air in the first place. Specifically, this applies to the production of Boeing’s popular 737 family, whose fuselages are transported to the factory by rail. But why is this the case?
IndustryPosted by
BoardingArea

American AAdvantage Meilen mit JetBlue sammeln

Mit JetBlue Flügen bei American Airlines AAdvantage Meilen sammeln …. American AAdvantage und JetBlue TrueBlue lassen jetzt gegenseitig das Sammeln von Status- und Prämienmeilen zu. Vor allem die Möglichkeit bei AAdvantage mit JetBlue Flügen Status- und Prämienmeilen zu sammeln ist doch sehr interessant. Eine neue Strecke ist leider ausgenommen. Die...
TravelMidland Reporter-Telegram

What is Southwest Airlines carry-on bag size limit?

You might soon find yourself on a Southwest flight for one of your upcoming trips. Considering its extensive network of routes, both domestic and international, including many destinations in Mexico, Central America, and the Caribbean. While you don’t need to pay extra for a carry-on when flying Southwest, it’s useful...
Palm Springs, CAiebusinessdaily.com

Air traffic count keeps climbing

Passenger traffic at Palm Springs International Airport continues to improve as fears of contracting COVID-19 continue to recede. April was the airport’s best month since the pandemic began in the spring of 2020, and May is looking strong as well, according to a statement on the airport’s website. “We’re seeing...
Economyworldairlinenews.com

American’s AAdvantage® members and JetBlue’s TrueBlue members can earn miles or points, traveling on either carrier

American Airlines Group Inc. and JetBlue continue to roll out benefits for customers to create a seamless, easy customer experience — this time, in the form of mileage accrual. Starting on May 26, American’s AAdvantage® members and JetBlue’s TrueBlue members can earn miles or points, traveling on either carrier. AAdvantage is now the only loyalty program that allows elite status earning opportunities when flying across three U.S. carriers — American, Alaska Airlines and JetBlue.
Hawaii Statebizjournals

United upgrading service to Hawaii from LAX

United Airlines is adding wide-body planes on LAX routes to Honolulu, meaning that many flights will offer lie-flat seating in Polaris business class for summer travel. The move signals the level of demand United expects to see for travel to Hawaii from Los Angeles this summer and lets it leverage a competitive advantage over Southwest Airlines and some other competitors.
Aerospace & Defensesimpleflying.com

What Happened To Air India’s Concorde Options?

The legendary Aérospatiale/BAC Concorde made the dream of commercial supersonic flight a reality between 1976 and 2003. However, this awe-inspiring aircraft only ever had two operators. These were Air France and British Airways, each of which operated seven of the Mach 2-capable jets. That being said, several other carriers did have non-binding ‘option’ orders for the type, including Air India. Let’s take a look at when and why it canceled these.
LifestyleTravelPulse

Southwest Airlines Launches Memorial Day Sale With Flights From $49 One-Way

Southwest Airlines is celebrating Memorial Day weekend with sale fares as low as $49 one-way for summer and fall travel. Now through June 10 at 11:59 p.m. CT, customers can book discounted travel within the continental U.S. for dates between August 17 and November 5, 2021. Interisland Hawaii travel, travel to and from San Juan, Puerto Rico and international travel is also valid August 17-November 5, 2021. Meanwhile, travel between the continental U.S. and Hawaii is valid from August 9 through November 5, 2021.
Economyfinancialbuzz.com

United Airlines Soars Following Rise in Domestic Leisure Fares

Airline travel has begun to take off as customers return, ultimately increasing fares. United Airlines (NASDAQ: UAL) had predicted it would turn a profit before next quarter and many believe recovery of the industry has happened much quicker than anticipated. “Business travel and long-haul international are starting to show encouraging...
TravelPosted by
Los Angeles Times

U.S. cuts Mexico’s aviation safety rating, curbing new flights

U.S. regulators have downgraded Mexico’s aviation safety rating, a move that prevents Mexican airlines from expanding flights to the United States just as travel is recovering from the pandemic. The Federal Aviation Administration said Tuesday it downgraded Mexico after finding that the country does not meet standards set by a...