Manga Creators Honor Berserk's Kentaro Miura Following His Death

By Evan Valentine
ComicBook
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe worlds of anime and manga lost a legend earlier this month when Kentaro Miura, the mangaka who brought to life the epic fantasy of Berserk, passed on and fellow artist have assembled on social media to talk about the creator, honor his life, and discuss how the world he created influenced their lives. Ranging from the creators of Vinland Saga, Fairy Tail, Black Lagoon, Hajime No Ippo, and more, it seems as though the works of Miura have influenced the world of entertainment to a large degree and his presence will definitely be missed.

