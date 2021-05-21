Manga Creators Honor Berserk's Kentaro Miura Following His Death

The end of The 80s and 90s represent a time of the emergence of Japanese popular culture. A few years in which manga saw the birth of some of its most relevant references. Since The sword of the immortal (1993) o Alita (1990), until Saint Seiya (1985) o Rurouni Kenshin (1994), among many others. A drift that would end up culminating in true animation masterpieces such as Ghost in the Shell (1995) the Perfect Blue (1997), and capital series such as Neon Genesis Evangelion (1994) the Cowboy Bebop (1998). And among all that creative explosion we came across Berserk, a work that filtered through the eyes of a child of the nineties, could be as spectacular as it is disturbing. But of course, that was not, precisely, his target audience, although in those days the discourse that animation and “comics” were a kid’s thing still dominated. Nothing could be further from the truth, then Berserk is framed within the seinen, a genre that targets the adult audience, with dark stories, complex plots, explicit violence, and the possibility of running into foul language and sex. Within the genre, this work stands as one of its longest-lived, influential and representative. The responsible? Kentaro Miura, a mangaka who, unfortunately, has just left us, but who has left his mark on our hearts with the same force with the Guts brandishes his sword.. Let’s talk a bit about her figure.