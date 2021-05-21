newsbreak-logo
Rams' 2021 preseason schedule finalized

By Stu Jackson
therams.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Los Angeles Rams' 2021 preseason dates and times are set. Their three-week preseason slate kicks off with back-to-back home games, first hosting the Chargers at SoFi Stadium on Saturday, Aug. 14 at 7 p.m. PT before welcoming the Las Vegas Raiders to Los Angeles on Saturday, Aug. 21, at 7 p.m. The Rams then close out the preseason with a road trip to Denver to take on the Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High on Saturday, Aug. 28 at 6:05 p.m. PT.

