Dow, S&P 500 Finish Lower In Turbulent Week, But Nasdaq Snaps Four-Week Losing Streak

By Palash Ghosh
Forbes
Forbes
 5 days ago
Stock indexes finished the week mostly in the red as traders were rattled by extreme volatility in cryptocurrency markets, some mixed economic data and rumblings that the Federal Reserve may consider looking at tightening easy monetary policy amid rising inflationary fears. Key Facts. On Friday, the Dow Jones Industrial Average...

Forbes

Forbes

The world’s leading voice for entrepreneurial success and free enterprise.

