Stephen King's Chapelwaite Series Gets First Teaser

An adaptation of Stephen King's novella Jerusalem's Lot has been adapted into a TV series for EPIX, with the network unveiling the first teaser for Chapelwaite, which you can see above. The series doesn't yet have an official release date, though the network notes that fans can expect it later this summer, with the reveal of this teaser sure to build excitement for the eventual release of the highly anticipated and surely unsettling series. The new series stars Adrien Brody and Emily Hampshire. Check out the teaser above before Chapelwaite premieres on EPIX sometime later this summer.