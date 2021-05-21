newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV Series

Stephen King's Chapelwaite Series Gets First Teaser

By Patrick Cavanaugh
ComicBook
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAn adaptation of Stephen King's novella Jerusalem's Lot has been adapted into a TV series for EPIX, with the network unveiling the first teaser for Chapelwaite, which you can see above. The series doesn't yet have an official release date, though the network notes that fans can expect it later this summer, with the reveal of this teaser sure to build excitement for the eventual release of the highly anticipated and surely unsettling series. The new series stars Adrien Brody and Emily Hampshire. Check out the teaser above before Chapelwaite premieres on EPIX sometime later this summer.

comicbook.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Maine State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Adrien Brody
Person
Stephen King
Person
Jeffrey Katzenberg
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Film Star#Comedy Star#Film Adaptation#Epix#Quibi#Schitt S Lsb Creek#Star Hampshire#Stars#Captain Charles Boone#Comicbook Com#Release Date#The Darkness#Preacher#Reveal#Secrets#Congratulations#Salem
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
TV Series
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
TV & Videos
News Break
Twitter
Related
MoviesLiterary Hub

The Stephen King cinematic universe will devour us all.

I’m not a hater, I swear. I loved The Shining, and The Outsider, and It, and Carrie, and Pet Semetary, and Thinner, and Apt Pupil—all of them ludicrous and tremendously entertaining adaptations. King’s febrile imagination lends itself well to lurid screen reimaginings and long may Hollywood’s power players keep him on speed-dial.
Books & Literaturebloody-disgusting.com

The Intersection of Stephen King’s ‘The Dark Tower’ and Frank Herbert’s ‘Dune’ [The Losers’ Club Podcast]

Deserts. Sandworms. Spices. The world of Frank Herbert’s Dune is a world both wonderful and strange. For Constant Readers of Stephen King, it’s a realm that’s not too dissimilar from the Master of Horror’s own fantasy epic: The Dark Tower series. Both universes are as complex as they are mercurial — seemingly unattainable and yet deliciously inviting.
TV & VideosHollywood Reporter

Stephen King

First Trailer Debuts for Stephen King’s ‘Lisey’s Story’. Apple TV+ has debuted the first trailer for its upcoming limited series Lisey’s Story, which is based on the 2006 bestselling thriller by Stephen King. The story follows Lisey Landon…. Blumhouse, Ryan Murphy Team for Stephen King Adaptation ‘Mr. Harrigan’s Phone’ for...
TV SeriesConnecticut Post

Widow Grapples With Shifting Realities in Stephen King Adaptation 'Lisey's Story' Trailer

Apple TV+ has released a new trailer for its upcoming limited series adaptation of Stephen King’s 2006 novel Lisey’s Story, set to premiere June 4th. The show stars Julianne Moore as Lisey Landon and is set two years after the death of Lisey’s husband, the famous novelist Scott Landon (played by Clive Owen). The trailer teases a handful of intriguing threads, including Scott’s tendency to become “unstuck” from reality and the scavenger hunt he seems to have left for Lisey.
TV SeriesPosted by
People

Apple TV+ Releases First Trailer for Stephen King’s Lisey's Story

Grab some popcorn, because Apple TV+ has dropped the first trailer for Lisey's Story, based on Stephen King's bestselling novel of the same name. The streaming service released a sneak peek at the buzzed-about limited series on Tuesday, starring Julianne Moore and Clive Owen. The chill-inducing thriller will follow Lisey Landon (played by Moore) two years after the death of her husband, famed novelist Scott Landon, played by Owen.
MoviesA.V. Club

Julianne Moore loses her husband and maybe her mind in the trailer for Stephen King series Lisey's Story

Lisey’s Story is coming in with a stacked deck: Directed by Pablo Larraín, starring Julianne Moore and Clive Owen, and based on a teleplay by Stephen King himself, Apple TV+’s surreal drama has all the makings of the rare Stephen King adaptation that is actually good. Well... King adapting King can really go either way, but for the sake of this argument, we’ll mark it down in the pro column—along with this excellent trailer:
Books & LiteraturePosted by
TheStreet

'Gwendy's Final Task' Returns To Stephen King's Castle Rock And Beyond

May 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Cemetery Dance Publications is pleased to announce that Gwendy Peterson, heroine of the New York Times bestselling Gwendy's Button Box and Gwendy's Magic Feather, will be returning to bookstores everywhere on Feb. 15, 2022, in Gwendy's Final Task, an original novel by "horror giants" ( Publishers Weekly) Stephen King and Richard Chizmar that will take readers on a spellbinding journey from Castle Rock to another famous cursed Maine town to the MF-1 space station, where Gwendy must execute a secret mission to save the world. And, maybe, all worlds.
MoviesPosted by
Consequence

Julianne Moore Is on a Dead Man’s Scavenger Hunt in First Trailer for Stephen King’s Lisey’s Story: Watch

Julianne Moore goes on a dead man’s scavenger hunt in the new trailer for Lisey’s Story, an adaptation of Stephen King’s 2006 book that premieres June 4th on Apple TV+. King once called Lisey’s Story his favorite novel, and perhaps for that reason he chose to write the teleplays for all eight episodes himself. The story follows Lisey Landon, widow of the novelist Scott Landon (Clive Owen), whose attempts to go through her late husband’s papers not only sparks fantastical memories of their time together, but also earns the ire of a dangerous stalker (Dane DeHaan).
TV Seriesflickeringmyth.com

The Wonder Years reboot gets a first teaser trailer

ABC has released the first trailer for The Wonder Years, the upcoming reboot of the classic 80s coming of age comedy drama. The series is narrated by Don Cheadle and takes a nostalgic look at a black middle-class family in 1960s Montgomery, Alabama, through the eyes of the imaginative 12 year old Dean (Elisha ‘EJ’ Williams); watch it here…
TV SeriesTV Fanatic

Friends: The Reunion Gets HBO Max Premiere Date, First Teaser

It's almost time to catch up with some old friends. HBO Max will debut Friends: The Reunion special on Thursday, May 27, the one-year anniversary of HBO Max’s launch. Series stars Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc, Matthew Perry, and David Schwimmer return to the iconic comedy’s original soundstage, Stage 24, on the Warner Bros. Studio lot in Burbank for a real-life unscripted celebration of the beloved show.
TV Seriesnerdist.com

Disney+’s MONSTERS, INC TV Series Drops Its First Teaser

The Disney+ streaming platform is creating a lot of high-profile original content based on the Mouse House’s premier IP. We’ve already had new Star Wars and Marvel series getting tons of fan attention. But what about Pixar Studios? Well, we finally have a glimpse into Pixar’s first-ever series for Disney+ based on one of their beloved franchises, made in conjunction with Disney Television Animation.
MoviesGeekTyrant

First Teaser Trailer for Pixar's MONSTERS AT WORK Series

Disney has shared the first trailer for Pixar’s upcoming series Monsters at Work, which is a follow-up to the animated films Monsters University and Monsters Inc. In this series Sully (John Goodman) and Mike (Billy Crystal) are put in charge, and they are hiring monsters to make kids laugh. If you enjoyed the first two films, then this series is sure to entertain you. It looks like fun!