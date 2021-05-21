Here Are the Best Pandemic Graduation Gift Ideas for 2021

We talked with a few moms about the things they're looking forward to as the country opens back up, as well as the concerns they have about it. As warmer weather emerges, reopening efforts continue in cities across the country, and more and more people get vaccinated for the first and second time, there is a great sense of optimism emerging for many. Opportunities to travel, to enjoy the haunts that were closed or limited in operation by the COVID-19 pandemic, and to simply just be in close proximity of family and friends again have all reappeared. They’re giving people hope that for the first time since 2019 really, there could be a return to normalcy — or some version of it that’s much better than what we had most of 2020.