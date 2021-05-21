Here Are the Best Pandemic Graduation Gift Ideas for 2021
For any high school or college student who is about to graduate, it’s safe to assume they had an interesting senior year. They spent so many of their classes, extra curricular activities, and traditional milestones either virtual or masked up and spread apart. This is not the year to gift them a coffee mug with “Congrats, Grad!” splashed across the side. This year’s graduates deserve something a bit more creative, a nod to what they’re just been through.offspring.lifehacker.com