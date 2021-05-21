newsbreak-logo
Beaverhead County, MT

Special Weather Statement issued for Beaverhead, Gallatin, Madison by NWS

weather.gov
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-05-21 14:20:00 MDT Expires: 2021-05-21 16:30:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Beaverhead; Gallatin; Madison A second band of moderate snow will move northward through Southwest MT through this evening Another band of moderate snow is moving northward toward the Montana and Idaho border and will impact much of Southwestern Montana through this evening. Visibility will fall below a half mile at times during heavier periods of snowfall. Additional snow accumulations will mostly range from 1 to 2 inches, but localized higher amounts are possible. Accumulations will mainly impact bridges and grassy areas through this afternoon, but some shaded roadways or higher elevation passes could become snow covered. Those traveling should be prepared for quickly changing road conditions and areas of poor visibility, especially over the passes.

alerts.weather.gov
