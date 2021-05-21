newsbreak-logo
Ravens, 49ers lead potential Julio Jones trade destinations

A pair of expected Super Bowl contenders have emerged as potential destinations if the Atlanta Falcons trade wide receiver Julio Jones.

The Baltimore Ravens (+275) and San Francisco 49ers (+300) have the shortest odds by SportsBetting.ag should Jones be dealt. The next shortest odds belong to the New England Patriots.

The sportsbook is offering odds on 11 potential destinations:

Julio Jones trade odds by team

Baltimore Ravens, +275
San Francisco 49ers, +300
New England Patriots, +450
Los Angeles Chargers, +600
Tennessee Titans, +600
Indianapolis Colts, +700
Green Bay Packers, +900
Philadelphia Eagles, +1000
Buffalo Bills, +1400
New York Giants, +1400
Dallas Cowboys, +1600

Jones, 32, caught 51 passes for 771 yards and three touchdowns in nine games in 2020. His low production was a byproduct of injuries.

The seven-time Pro Bowl selection has three years left on his contract, including $15.3 million for the 2021 season and $11.53 million for 2022 and 2023.

Jones’ career average of 95.5 receiving yards per game is the best in NFL history, but a hamstring injury derailed his 2020 season and third-year pro Calvin Ridley caught 90 passes for 1,374 yards and nine touchdowns.

Atlanta Falcons reportedly want to move on from Julio Jones before Week 1

The Ravens’ passing game struggled mightily last season. Baltimore added free agent Sammy Watkins and drafted Rashod Bateman in the first round to team with deep threat Marquise Brown.

The 49ers received an excellent rookie season from Brandon Aiyuk, which was much needed with Deebo Samuel struggling through an injury-plagued 2020. Depth behind them is thin with veteran Mohamed Sanu signed in free agency to compete for snaps with the likes of Richie James and Jalen Hurd.

San Francisco lost Kendrick Bourne in free agency to the Patriots, who also added Nelson Agholor as part of New England’s massive free-agent spending spree. The team also has 2019 first-round pick N’Keal Harry, who has yet to approach lofty expectations.

–Field Level Media

