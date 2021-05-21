NBA Sneaker King Power Rankings: P.J. Tucker shows off rare Jordan 12 PE; Anthony Davis in mix for No. 1 spot
It's finally time to put an end to the regular season and get ready for some playoff action. If you think this season was stacked with sneaker heat, you better prepare yourself because playoff time is when real sneaker legends are made. Moving forward you'll only see the league's biggest stars wearing new colorways and showing off the player exclusives they've been working on behind the scenes all year long.www.cbssports.com