NBA Sneaker King Power Rankings: P.J. Tucker shows off rare Jordan 12 PE; Anthony Davis in mix for No. 1 spot

P.J. Tucker has made himself right at home since the Milwaukee Bucks traded for him earlier this season in a surprise move before the deadline. Aside from a brief introduction during his first media availability with the team after he was traded, Tucker had been relatively quiet about his trade to the Bucks. However, since getting acclimated with the team, he has opened up about the entire experience in a recent interview with Sports Illustrated. Among the many things discussed, Tucker opened up about the process of being traded and how he was forced to tackle that. Transcribed by SI’s Rohan Nadkarni: