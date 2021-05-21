DC Preview: Harley Quinn #3

Ray – 8.5/10. Ray: The new state of Gotham has been pretty interesting to explore, but it wouldn’t work nearly as well without this title—where we look at it from the side of the most hated people in Gotham. Harley may be a hero now, but she’s still a killer clown in the eyes of the traumatized people of Gotham. While Hugo Strange begins twisted experiments on unfortunate people in his custody, Harley tries to help people like her with the assistance of her ex-clown buddy. The first step—opening a support group for former clowns looking to escape the Joker’s shadow and their own demons. It would be a good idea—if she wasn’t posting a welcome sign for anyone who wanted to come in and cause trouble. And after a promising start, it soon becomes clear they have an intruder in their midst—in the form of Lockwood, a sadistic former Arkham guard with a personal grudge against Harley.