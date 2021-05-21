newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Comics

DC Preview: Harley Quinn #3

By AIPT
Posted by 
aiptcomics
aiptcomics
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Harley Quinn here, still narrating my solicit text! My war of wellness with Hugo Strange kicks into high gear this issue, and things are gonna get ugly. Hugo is about to send his right-hand man-child Lockwood, Arkham Asylum’s most sadistic guard, after Kevin and me at our first support group meeting. Folks, some things in this world are sacred, and I am not gonna stand for this. Hugo Strange never picked a fight with someone like me before, and he’s not going to like the results. Buy this issue-it’s a real gem!

aiptcomics.com
aiptcomics

aiptcomics

914
Followers
7K+
Post
150K+
Views
ABOUT

The most comic book reviews anywhere every Wednesday, gaming, movies, pro wrestling and more

 https://aiptcomics.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Arkham Asylum#Riley Rossmo Inks#Text#Man#Release Date#Pages#Patrons#Trade Paperbacks#Stand#Staff Members#Fight#Wellness
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Comics
Related
ComicsPosted by
aiptcomics

DC Preview: Detective Comics #1036

Batman versus Huntress! As the Dark Knight delves into the mystery of Sarah Worth’s murder, the only witness who truly knows what happened that fateful evening is Batman’s only hope to clear his name. But another hunter is stalking the mysterious killer plaguing the city-and Huntress has also set her sights on Bruce Wayne! The Violet Vengeance of Gotham unleashes holy hell on Batman as trouble brews above and below the city streets!
ComicsPosted by
aiptcomics

DC Preview: Superman Red & Blue #3

Five more incredible tales of the Man of Steel, told in an art style that pays tribute to his primary colors. In this issue we take visits to both Smallville and the Fortress of Solitude. We look at an object that was important to Superman on his trip to Earth, and we see the lasting impact that has on those around him. Plus, punching! Someone has to take down the electro-mechano-organic intelligence they call Kilg%re, but even he’s nothing compared to the massive monster waiting in the farthest reaches of space.
ComicsPosted by
aiptcomics

DC Preview: Strange Adventures #10

Once upon a time on Rann, Adam Strange made a deal with his neighbors and foes to take a stand against the invading Pykkts. Now, on Earth, he is trying to do the same thing: to get all the heroes to rise as one to keep the marauders from doing to his home planet what they already did to his adopted one. But the original deal was a devil’s bargain, and Alanna Strange has received a mysterious letter that may tell her more than she wants to know. If she wants to keep her husband safe, it’s time for her to go on the offensive.
MoviesGizmodo

Harley Quinn's Margot Robbie Wants Poison Ivy in the DC Movies So Bad

Well, of course she does. At this point, who doesn’t?. As Harley Quinn, DC Entertainment’s biggest—or at least the most consistently successful—star, Margot Robbie knows her character intimately, which means she’s read up on her Harley Quinn comics. The fact that Harley and her fellow Batman villain turned antihero Poison Ivy have had a long-running romantic relationship has not escaped her notice. And she definitely wants to bring that relationship into the DC Extended Universe.
Comicsbleedingcool.com

No Poison, Just Ivy, Will Someone Let Harley Quinn Know? Catwoman #31

Poison Ivy has been treated in a very haphazard fashion by DC Comics in recent years. Turning from a stock Batman villain-with-a-point to an altruistic protagonist with the Birds Of Prey, there was an editorial and creative battle back-and-forth between those two positions, with creators and editors dodging one editorial dictate, then clashing with the next. So Poison Ivy was either an environmental activist villain, Harley Quinn's firm-head-on-her-leafy-shoulders girlfriend, or a wise scientist with remarkable insight looking to make the world a better place for everyone. The Harley Quinn and Poison Ivy mini-series even literally split her into two people, good cop and bad cop Poison Ivy. Then, simultaneously, the Batbooks reinvented her as Queen Ivy, looking to destroy Gotham (while keeping an eye out for Harley) and captured as a source for new drugs hitting the streets of Gotham.
ComicsPosted by
aiptcomics

DC Preview: Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow #1

Kara Zor-El has seen some epic adventures over the years, but finds her life without meaning or purpose. Here she is, a young woman who saw her planet destroyed and was sent to Earth to protect a baby cousin who ended up not needing her. What was it all for? Wherever she goes, people only see her through the lens of Superman’s fame. Just when Supergirl thinks she’s had enough, everything changes. An alien girl seeks her out for a vicious mission. Her world has been destroyed, and the bad guys responsible are still out there. She wants revenge, and if Supergirl doesn’t help her, she’ll do it herself, whatever the cost. Now a Kryptonian, a dog, and an angry, heartbroken child head out into space on a journey that will shake them to their very core.
Video Gamesgfinityesports.com

Cyberpunk 2077 mod gives players the ability to be The Joker or Harley Quinn

The Joker and Harley are pretty good at burning down cities. Mods have been a way for PC gamers to make their games more fun, and Cyberpunk 2077 is no different. It doesn't matter if the mod improves gameplay, graphics, the story, or adds Thomas the Tank Engine; they're all necessary at one point or another. Since the release of the Batman Arkham series, Batman mods have become common in many games.
Moviesdarkhorizons.com

Robbie Pushes For “Harley and Ivy” Film

“The Suicide Squad” star Margot Robbie, who reprises her role of Harley Quinn for the third time in that picture, has confirmed she’s pushing for a “Harley and Ivy” project. The actress says she’s been trying to convince Warner Bros. Pictures to do a live-action film exploring the relationship between...
San Francisco, CAPosted by
aiptcomics

Marvel Preview: Black Widow #7

A NEW STORY ARC, A NEW MISSION! With a new suit, a new base of operations, new allies and a new perspective, Natasha sets her sights on a mysterious emerging villain in San Francisco known only as Apogee. But Natasha might not be as ahead of the game as she thought, and not everyone in her orbit is exactly what they seem. San Francisco desperately needs the Black Widow…it just doesn’t quite know it yet.
Comicsgeekdad.com

Review – Harley Quinn #3: The Doctor Is Insane

Ray – 8.5/10. Ray: The new state of Gotham has been pretty interesting to explore, but it wouldn’t work nearly as well without this title—where we look at it from the side of the most hated people in Gotham. Harley may be a hero now, but she’s still a killer clown in the eyes of the traumatized people of Gotham. While Hugo Strange begins twisted experiments on unfortunate people in his custody, Harley tries to help people like her with the assistance of her ex-clown buddy. The first step—opening a support group for former clowns looking to escape the Joker’s shadow and their own demons. It would be a good idea—if she wasn’t posting a welcome sign for anyone who wanted to come in and cause trouble. And after a promising start, it soon becomes clear they have an intruder in their midst—in the form of Lockwood, a sadistic former Arkham guard with a personal grudge against Harley.
Moviesepicstream.com

The Leaked Suicide Squad Calendar Focuses on Harley Quinn

New leaked artwork from The Suicide Squad’s official calendar for 2022. It shines the spotlight on Task Force X. The focus is heavily laid on Margot Robbie as Harley Quinn in the movie. A user from Twitter, Mikhail Villarreal shared photos of the cover and the promo art for the...
ComicsPosted by
aiptcomics

Marvel Preview: Heroes Reborn #4

With the cosmic might of his Power Prism, Doctor Spectrum has become the most feared lawman in the heavens. But now the dark forces of deep space have sent the galaxy’s most notorious bounty hunter to end Spectrum once and for all. That’s right, here comes Rocket Raccoon! Plus: In a backup tale, the all-new Starbrand finds herself alone in a strange new universe.
Comicssupermanhomepage.com

Mild Mannered Reviews – Batman/Superman #18

Earth Zero Batman removes the Kryptonite from Superman as they confront Auteur.IO. As they move to attack him the comic shifts to the alternate versions of Superman and Batman investigating the cavern under Wayne Manor in Superman’s reality. While there Jimmy finds Lex Luthor and they uncover a startling secret about the relationship between Superman’s Martha Wayne and Dr. Atom from Batman’s Gotham City. Superman, Batman, Jimmy, and Lois escape from Wayne Manor and track down the meeting point between Martha and a man from Batman’s world. In the fight Martha gives her Bruce a super formula to make him as strong as Superman. Dr. Atom takes Superman and Batman through a rift in reality where they can see Earth Zero.