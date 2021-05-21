The Rundown: May 21–27
This year, the Chicago White Sox and FanDuel are teaming up to provide Sox fans with team trends each Friday throughout the regular season. The White Sox this past week went 4–3 against the Kansas City Royals (2–2) and Minnesota Twins (2–1). This week, the White Sox conclude their six-game road trip with a three-game series against the New York Yankees (May 21–23) before returning to Guaranteed Rate Field for a three-game series against the St. Louis Cardinals (May 24–26).whitesoxpride.mlblogs.com