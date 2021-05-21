newsbreak-logo
Avoyelles Parish, LA

Avoyelles DA’s Office recused from Vincent Simmons case

kalb.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMARKSVILLE, La. (KALB) - The Avoyelles Parish District Attorney’s Office has been recused from the Vincent Simmons case by Judge William Bennett. Simmons is serving a 100-year sentence for the 1977 attempted aggravated rape of twin sisters. According to court records, the trial happened 60 days after the allegation and Simmons was convicted in one day. He remains in Angola Prison, but has been trying for years to get a new trial.

