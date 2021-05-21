Avoyelles DA’s Office recused from Vincent Simmons case

A man who allegedly struck a juvenile girl while uttering racial slurs was charged with battery and "hate crimes," the Avoyelles Parish Sheriff's Office reported. Donnie Rico, 48, of Moreauville was arrested May 5, a few days after deputies went to Rico Road outside of the town in response to a report of a "large fight in the roadway" on May 1, an APSO spokesman said. Deputies investigating the disturbance received evidence that Rico "allegedly made ethnic/racial slurs and disparaging comments to some people at a party next door, which led to a fight between several people," APSO Criminal Investigation Unit commander Tim Ryan said.