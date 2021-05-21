Newell: Audubon Institute puts "Blue at the Zoo" uproar to rest
The Audubon Nature Institute proposed hosting “Blue at the Zoo” from May 11 to May 16th as a joint venture with the New Orleans Police and Justice foundation in order to promote and foster positive, interactive experiences with the police department. But members of the community and others from around the country opposed that idea, and ultimately, the Audubon Institute ended up scrapping the idea, which only further developed controversy in the community. Ron Foreman, President and CEO of the Audubon Nature Institute, joined Newell to explain what happened.www.audacy.com