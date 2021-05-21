newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
New Orleans, LA

Newell: Audubon Institute puts "Blue at the Zoo" uproar to rest

By Newell Normand
Posted by 
Audacy
Audacy
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The Audubon Nature Institute proposed hosting “Blue at the Zoo” from May 11 to May 16th as a joint venture with the New Orleans Police and Justice foundation in order to promote and foster positive, interactive experiences with the police department. But members of the community and others from around the country opposed that idea, and ultimately, the Audubon Institute ended up scrapping the idea, which only further developed controversy in the community. Ron Foreman, President and CEO of the Audubon Nature Institute, joined Newell to explain what happened.

www.audacy.com
Audacy

Audacy

23K+
Followers
30K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

All the latest in sports, music, entertainment and breaking news.

 https://www.audacy.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
New Orleans, LA
Local
Louisiana Lifestyle
New Orleans, LA
Lifestyle
City
New Orleans, LA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#At The Zoo#The Audubon Institute#Blue#Controversy#Community#Ceo#Parents#Venture
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
Related
Texas StatePosted by
Audacy

Haunted Texas hotel shares video of movement in empty room

There are many hotels throughout the country that claim to be haunted, but rarely do they provide proof of these spooky moments. While guests often say they experienced paranormal activity while staying at the hotel, non-believers are usually pretty skeptical of their stories. However, a Texas hotel that claims to...
Texas StatePosted by
Audacy

Four Texas state parks land on list of best state parks in US

With summer upon us, many are starting to plan their summer vacations, and for plenty that will include road trips around the country. Luckily, there are plenty of great tourists attractions across the United States, including the 10,000 state parks located throughout the country. Now, vacation rental search engine HomeToGo...
Louisiana StatePosted by
Only In Louisiana

See Thousands Of Sunflowers In Bloom Along The Sunflower Trail In Louisiana

There’s a little slice of Highway 3049 in Louisiana that transforms into quite the scenic byway when thousands of sunflowers bloom every summer. Gas up the car and don’t forget your camera, because you’re not doing to want to let the season pass you by without checking out the Sunflower Trail Festival in Gilliam. Timing […] The post See Thousands Of Sunflowers In Bloom Along The Sunflower Trail In Louisiana appeared first on Only In Your State.
New Orleans, LAnolaweekend.com

Audubon announces Cool Zoo and Lazy River opening date for 2021 season

Audubon Zoo’s popular water attractions, Cool Zoo and Gator Run lazy river, will reopen on June 16 for the 2021 season, Audubon Nature Institute announced in a release. This marks the first time Cool Zoo will reopen after being closed for a year due to the pandemic. This year, the attractions will open on a Wednesday through Sunday schedule until Aug. 7, after which the water park will return to a weekends-only schedule. The water park is scheduled to close for the 2021 season on Labor Day, Sept. 6.
New Orleans, LAverylocal.com

Here’s your guide to Indian Food in New Orleans

From curry to chaat, trying new foods is a great way to travel without a passport. Here in New Orleans, we’re fortunate to live in a city that draws on the culinary traditions of many places. In the last few years, Indian cuisine has begun to take off here. Whether you’re looking for something on the traditional end, more casual, or somewhere in the middle, you’re sure to find the perfect place to get your fix. Here are a few spots to get you started.
New Orleans, LAbizneworleans.com

Canadian Government to Pay for Mural in Downtown N.O.

NEW ORLEANS — The City of New Orleans announced that the Canadian government will pay for a large public mural in downtown New Orleans that will address the two places’ shared history, including the French language, music, food and culture. “The relationship between the City of New Orleans and Canada...
New Orleans, LAboldtv.com

Ask Philip: How Do I Find a Mentor?

From couples looking to buy their first home to college students looking for other pathways to wealth, Philip Michael is here to answer all of your questions. In this segment, he talks about overthinking investments, investing without a social security number, and how not to find a mentor. For the full responses, check out the video!
New Orleans, LAmyneworleans.com

Historical Date Night

We always advocate for a good date night at “Let Them Eat Cake.” After the year we’ve all had, it’s important to check in with your spouse-to-be and add a little fun into the mix. As the city begins to loosen coronavirus restrictions, more events are popping up around New Orleans.
Louisiana StatePosted by
K945

Blue Bell is Bringing One of Louisiana’s Favorite Flavors Back

Very few things in life get me as excited as this next sentence: Blue Bell is bringing back one of my favorites!. Usually, I would say that there is no more fit a companion for homemade blackberry cobbler than my old standby - Blue Bell Homemade Vanilla ice cream. This time, the folks at the creamery in Brenham, Texas have cut out the middleman (who is possibly your grandmother) by including the aforementioned cobbler in the ice cream with their new Southern Blackberry Cobbler!
Louisiana Statekalb.com

Bill to create office for women’s health moves forward in La. House

BATON ROUGE, La. (LSU Manship School News Wire) - A bill to create an office for women’s health within the Louisiana Department of Health moved through the House Appropriations Committee on Wednesday. Rep. Denise Marcelle, D-Baton Rouge, said she brought House Bill 193 to address inequities in Louisiana’s healthcare system.
Louisiana Statespectrumnews1.com

Nancy Silverton shares thoughts on fine dining's fate in LA

HOLLYWOOD, Calif. — Los Angeles County restaurants are currently allowed to welcome customers inside at 50% capacity. According to OpenTable, the number of seated diners from reservations went down 100% in 2019. Now, from the beginning of May, 2021, the website has reported a 60% improvement. Many new restaurants are...
New Orleans, LAmyneworleans.com

The Garden District Book Shop Hosts International Launch of “Ignition: Superior Communication Strategies To Create Stronger Connections”

NEW ORLEANS (press release) – “Ignition: Superior Communication Strategies to Create Stronger Connections,” by author Matthew L. Moseley and Routledge/Taylor & Francis publishing is a book of dispatches from the front lines of communication strategy launching on June 4. To celebrate its release, The Garden District Book Shop will host a special live, in-person event with the author on Friday, June 4, 2021, at 6:00 PM in the atrium of The Rink (2727 Prytania Street.)