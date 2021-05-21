XIE – MIAMI
LA-based firework XIE is back with her new single “MIAMI” via Casablanca Records. Released at the tail end of Asian American Pacific Islander Heritage Month, the multi-instrumentalist, producer, DJ, and singer is a testament to the role the Asian community plays in modern dance music. Fusing her zesty production style with her flawless vocal instrument, “MIAMI” is fun and flirty. At the intersection of house and pop, this vibrant new track is a maze of glowing melodies. Distilling her confidence and charm, XIE harmonizes her signature bounce with her crystalline lyrical work. Captivating as hell and impressive to boot, “MIAMI” comes just in time for summer. Listen today.www.edmsauce.com