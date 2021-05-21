XIE – MIAMI

Toronto-based techno artist Barbosa swung by to chat about his recent track “Android,” his label Heist Mode, and plenty more!. If you’re someone who is dialed into the dance music scene then there’s little doubt that you know how impressive the sounds coming out of Canada have been. Whether in the realm of house, techno, trance, or bass, artists have continued to move crowds near and far with their stunning sets and releases. One of those artists is Barbosa and he’s looking to carve out his own place in the techno scene.