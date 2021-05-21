newsbreak-logo
FC Dallas looking to get back on track vs. Real Salt Lake

dallassun.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFC Dallas is hoping a day at home helps them get back on the winning track when they play host to Real Salt Lake in a battle of Western Conference rivals on Saturday at Frisco, Texas. FC Dallas heads home after a frustrating 1-0 loss at Minnesota United FC last...

MLSLJWORLD

Rubín scores 2 goals, Real Salt Lake beats Sporting KC 3-1

SANDY, Utah (AP) — Rubio Rubín scored two second-half goals on Saturday, and Real Salt Lake beat Sporting Kansas City 3-1. Rubín gave Salt Lake (2-0-0) a 2-1 lead in the 52nd minute with his first MLS goal and scored again in the 77th minute with a low-skidding strike from the top left corner of the 18-yard box. Rubín’s parents were in attendance for the first time in his professional career.
MLSwyandottedaily.com

Sporting drops match in Utah, 3-1

Sporting Kansas City (1-1-1, 4 points) suffered their first setback of the 2021 MLS season on Saturday, surrendering an early lead in a 3-1 road defeat to rivals Real Salt Lake (2-0-0, 6 points) at Rio Tinto Stadium. After striker Alan Pulido fired Sporting ahead within the first 20 minutes,...
MLSGwinnett Daily Post

Cade Cowell leads charge as Earthquakes face Real Salt Lake

Cade Cowell is still five months away from turning 18, but his soccer proficiency says his time has arrived. Cowell aims to continue his stellar start when the San Jose Earthquakes square off against Real Salt Lake on Friday night in Sandy, Utah. Cowell has two goals and three assists...
MLSsportingkc.com

Recap: Alan Pulido strikes as Sporting slips to 3-1 loss at Real Salt Lake

Sporting Kansas City (1-1-1, 4 points) suffered their first setback of the 2021 MLS season on Saturday, surrendering an early lead in a 3-1 road defeat to rivals Real Salt Lake (2-0-0, 6 points) at Rio Tinto Stadium. After striker Alan Pulido fired Sporting ahead within the first 20 minutes,...
Sandy, UTrsl.com

RSL Topples Sporting KC 3-1 in 2021 Home Opener

SANDY, Utah (Saturday, May 1, 2021) – Real Salt Lake (2-0-0, 6 points) came back from an early deficit for a 3-1 victory over rival Sporting Kansas City on Saturday afternoon in front of 9,482 fans at Rio Tinto Stadium. Two goals from Rubio Rubin and another from Damir Kreilach...
MLSRSL Soapbox

Royal Roundup: Food & Drink now allowed in seating area at the RioT

Real Salt Lake plays on Friday and I’ve got a Peaceful Easy Feeling about it. Capacity is still capped at 10,000 however. [MLS] Which early season surprise team is for real? (RSL is one of them). [SBI] Rubio Rubin made the SBI Best XI for Wk 3. MLS/NWSL. [MLS] Center...
MLSnorthwestgeorgianews.com

Chris Wondolowski's 2 late goals lift Quakes past RSL

Chris Wondolowski scored two late goals to rally the San Jose Earthquakes to a 2-1 victory over Real Salt Lake on Friday night at Salt Lake City. Wondolowski entered the match in the 72rd minute and quickly sparked the San Jose attack. He knotted the score on a rebound in the 83th minute and headed in the winner in the 87th.
MLSnorthwestgeorgianews.com

FC Dallas, Houston set to tussle in Texas Derby

FC Dallas (1-1-1, 4 points) picked up its first win of the season when it swamped Portland 4-1 at home on May 1. Dallas' goals came from Andres Ricaurte (in the second minute), Jader Obrian (14th minute), Bressan (three minutes into first-half stoppage time) and Dante Sealy (85th minute). Sealy's...
MLSrsl.com

Real Salt Lake Faces San Jose Earthquakes in Friday Night Matchup

HERRIMAN, Utah – (Thursday, May 6, 2021) – Real Salt Lake continues its three-game home stretch at Rio Tinto Stadium against the San Jose Earthquakes on Friday, May 7 at 7:30 p.m. MT. The match will be broadcast live locally on KMYU and streamed on the KSL TV app. Real...
MLStonyspicks.com

Real Salt Lake vs Nashville SC 5/15/2021 Picks Predictions Previews

Real Salt Lake vs Nashville SC 5/15/2021 Picks Predictions Previews. Real Salt Lake (2-1-0) are coming off a frustrating 2-1 loss at home against the San Jose Earthquakes. They were better in the first half and actually took the lead at the 43th minute with Rubin, assisted by Kreilach. But the second half was much different, with the Quakes deploying key man Wondolowski at the 72nd minute, who scored twice in a four-minute span (83rd and 87th) to eventually beat Real Salt Lake by 2-1. Real Salt Lake had started the season with back to back wins against Minnesota United and Sporting Kansas City. Now all 3 of their matches had goals from both sides and Over 2.5 Goals. They are sitting at the 8th spot of the Western Conference with 6 points, scoring 6 and conceding 4 goals in the process. Last season Real Salt Lake had a mediocre record at home (4 wins, 5 losses, 4 draws), scoring 14 and conceding 18 goals. 6 of those 13 matches had Over 2.5 Goals, with an average of exactly 2.5 goals per match.
MLSfcdallas.com

Matchday Guide: FC Dallas vs. Houston Dynamo FC | 5.8.2021

FRISCO, Texas - Join us at Toyota Stadium on Saturday, May 8 to cheer on FC Dallas as the club takes on Houston Dynamo FC in the first Texas Derby of the 2021 season. To ensure the health and safety of guests, players and staff, the following policies and procedures will be in effect during the beginning of the 2021 season. Click here for Toyota Stadium Safety Protocols.
MLSGwinnett Daily Post

FC Dallas, Dynamo draw in first Texas Derby match of season

FC Dallas (1-1-2, 5 points) was forced to be satisfied with its second home draw of the season after swamping Portland 4-1 last week. The Dynamo (1-1-2, 5 points) earned its second consecutive 1-1 draw after tying with Los Angeles FC at home on May 1. Fabrice-Jean Picault, who spent...
MLSEast Bay Times

Wondolowski, Quakes strike twice late, stun Real Salt Lake

Chris Wondolowski scored two late goals to rally the San Jose Earthquakes to a 2-1 victory over Real Salt Lake on Friday night at Salt Lake City. Wondolowski entered the match in the 72nd minute and quickly sparked the San Jose attack. He knotted the score on a rebound in the 83rd minute and headed in the winner in the 87th.
MLSsjearthquakes.com

MATCH RECAP: Wondolowski scores twice; Quakes extend winning streak to three

SANDY, Utah – The San Jose Earthquakes defeated Real Salt Lake 2-1 at Rio Tinto Stadium on Friday evening, extending their winning streak to three and jumping to the top of the Western Conference and Supporters’ Shield standings. San Jose handed Real Salt Lake their first defeat of the season after a perfect 2-0-0 start.
MLSdynamotheory.com

Texas Derby, Chapter One: 3 things to watch

The Dynamo head north up I-45 (except they took a plane) to Frisco for a match up with FC Dallas in the first Texas Derby of 2021. You can watch today’s match at 2:30 central on Univision, TUDN, and with English audio on Twitter. Is this the year El Capitan makes its return to Houston? Here are three things to watch.
MLSrsl.com

RSL Falls 2-1 to the San Jose Earthquakes

SANDY, Utah (Friday, May 7, 2021) – Real Salt Lake (2-1-0, 6 points) fell 2-1 to the San Jose Earthquakes on Friday night, seeing the club drop its first points of the 2021 Major League Soccer season. Rubio Rubin’s wonder goal – his third goal in the last two matches...