FC Dallas looking to get back on track vs. Real Salt Lake

Real Salt Lake vs Nashville SC 5/15/2021 Picks Predictions Previews. Real Salt Lake (2-1-0) are coming off a frustrating 2-1 loss at home against the San Jose Earthquakes. They were better in the first half and actually took the lead at the 43th minute with Rubin, assisted by Kreilach. But the second half was much different, with the Quakes deploying key man Wondolowski at the 72nd minute, who scored twice in a four-minute span (83rd and 87th) to eventually beat Real Salt Lake by 2-1. Real Salt Lake had started the season with back to back wins against Minnesota United and Sporting Kansas City. Now all 3 of their matches had goals from both sides and Over 2.5 Goals. They are sitting at the 8th spot of the Western Conference with 6 points, scoring 6 and conceding 4 goals in the process. Last season Real Salt Lake had a mediocre record at home (4 wins, 5 losses, 4 draws), scoring 14 and conceding 18 goals. 6 of those 13 matches had Over 2.5 Goals, with an average of exactly 2.5 goals per match.