Chicago, IL

Candace Parker & Diego Ross Introduce the New LDRS x adidas Forum Hi

By Derick Ruiz
modern-notoriety.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleChicago basketball and sneaker culture collide as Candace Parker of the Chicago Sky and Diego Ross of LEADERS 1354 come together to introduce the new LDRS x adidas Forum Hi. The adidas Forum, a classic silhouette first introduced in 1984, quickly grew from the era’s most advanced basketball shoe to a street staple. This is thanks in part to its $100 retail price, which marked it as a status symbol in the streets, as a triple digit price tag for a sneaker was unheard of at the time. LEADERS 1354, one of Chicago’s most iconic sneaker stores, continues its long-standing relationship with the Three Stripes with an elegant take on the silhouette that fits perfectly with today’s street fashion realm.

