Candace Parker & Diego Ross Introduce the New LDRS x adidas Forum Hi
Chicago basketball and sneaker culture collide as Candace Parker of the Chicago Sky and Diego Ross of LEADERS 1354 come together to introduce the new LDRS x adidas Forum Hi. The adidas Forum, a classic silhouette first introduced in 1984, quickly grew from the era’s most advanced basketball shoe to a street staple. This is thanks in part to its $100 retail price, which marked it as a status symbol in the streets, as a triple digit price tag for a sneaker was unheard of at the time. LEADERS 1354, one of Chicago’s most iconic sneaker stores, continues its long-standing relationship with the Three Stripes with an elegant take on the silhouette that fits perfectly with today’s street fashion realm.www.modern-notoriety.com