Candace Parker & Diego Ross Introduce the New LDRS x adidas Forum Hi

In addition to the adidas ZX 10000 C that we took a look at last week, another National Park Foundation x adidas is unveiled today with this collaborative adidas ZX 9000 “Glacier.” The National Park Foundation x adidas ZX 9000 “Glacier” sees the the silhouette take on a glacier-inspired color inspiration as the sneaker comes done in Clear Granite, Dash Green, and Charcoal Solid Grey. The shoe features a nubuck, suede, and CORDURA upper in neutral hues with tongues imprinted with Lake St. Mary, the forest, and the glacier-carved mountain surface on it. National Park Foundation branding on the heels, graphic insoles, and mint green detailing on the midsole and rubber outsoles finish off this collaboration. Look for the National Park Foundation x adidas ZX 9000 “Glacier” to release online and at select retailers on May 22nd for $130.