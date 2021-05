Morgan Hurd remembers idolizing the Olympics ever since she started gymnastics at the age of 3. Now 19, and having endured several arm surgeries and the athletic lull caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, she is getting back into the swing of things — literally. But the most important lesson this sport has taught her is to never give up. "That sounds so cheesy, but it's so true," she told POPSUGAR. "I have been doing this sport for so long, and I've definitely fallen more times than I have hit [routines], and every single time, I've just gotten up and just done it again and again. It's not over until it's over."