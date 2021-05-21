newsbreak-logo
New Bill Makes It Mandatory for Kenyans to Pay Sh6,000 to NHIF

By John Wanjohi
mwakilishi.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEvery Kenyan aged above 18 years will soon be required to make a mandatory Sh6,000 annual contribution to National Hospital Insurance Fund (NHIF) if MPs pass a new bill. The State-backed National Hospital Insurance Fund (Amendment) Bill seeks to make it compulsory for every Kenyan adult to contribute and be a member of NHIF.

mwakilishi.com
