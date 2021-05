Follow me on Twitter by clicking the following link for all Habs updates! Follow @KarineGHG. The Canadiens are now back at practice after 2 days off and for the first time, we might be seeing the lines Ducharme intends to start the playoffs with. Of course, with 5 days to go, nothing is set in stone, but so far, what I both feared and expected seems to be his chosen course of action.