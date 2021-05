On Sunday afternoon, we head to Leicester for our final outing of the 2020/21 season - here, we take a look at the key numbers and statistics behind the match... We have an even head-to-head record when it comes to taking on Leicester City in the Premier League. Having faced the Foxes 29 times in the competition to date, each side has 12 wins to their name, while there has been five draws. In the last two seasons though, it is Sunday’s hosts who have had the upper hand.