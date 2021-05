#18 Chatham travelled to William Campbell on Wednesday. The Cavaliers of Chatham put up two runs in the first inning after Virginia Tech commit Carrington Aaron got the offense started with a double into left center field. Aaron and Liberty commit Jake Moore would later score to give them the lead. The scoring would come to a halt for both teams as Chatham's Matt Arnold threw six and two thirds of shutout baseball, giving the ball over to Aaron for the last out. Chatham would go on to put up four runs in the top of the seventh and take a 6-0 win to put them at 2-0 on the season.