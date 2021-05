Depending on where you look, Graham Potter is very much on a shortlist of the people “in-line” to be the next manager of Tottenham Hotspur. Graham Potter is certainly on the shortlist to be Tottenham’s manager next season. He checks the box as someone with existing Premier League experience, who is relatively young for a coach (45), and he plays a progressive style of football many find attractive. For those reasons and more, Potter is the favorite for some.