The Zythological Society of North America — Texas Chapter will be hosting its first Brews Over Texas, a series of homebrew competitions that will take place through the rest of 2021 and finish in 2020, culminating in a grand champion being crowned at the annual Brenham Maifest next year. After postponing what would have been the society’s inaugural event last year (due to COVID-19), the society said it is excited to officially start the series this year.