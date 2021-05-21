newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Business

Tech group Solutions 30 considers delisting in spat with accountants

By Matthieu Protard Sudip Kar-gupta
Posted by 
Reuters
Reuters
 1 day ago

Technology services company Solutions 30 (S30.PA), whose business practices have been criticised by hedge fund Muddy Waters, said on Friday it could delist its shares and that accountants EY had not signed off its accounts.

Solutions 30, whose shares have been suspended from trading since May 10 and is under pressure from France's financial regulator to publish its 2020 audited results, said it was considering appointing new auditors.

"The group’s annual report will be published after receiving EY’s final audit report. As a result, the company is still unable to provide a precise timetable for the publication of this report," Solutions 30 said in a statement.

Any possible issues at Solutions 30 could hit both institutional investment firms and many private French retail investors, who hold shares in the company.

The company, which has corporate headquarters in Luxembourg and shares listed in Paris, said it planned to hire investment bankers to find long-term shareholders.

"The project, which the company does not intend to comment on beyond its legal obligations to do so, could go as far as a delisting", said Solutions 30, which added its shares should resume trading on May 24.

Solutions 30's Chief Executive Gianbeppi Fortis, asked if the company could also consider a sale or merger with a rival, replied to reporters that "all options are open."

Despite accountants having not signed off its accounts, the company confirmed its 2020 financial results released on April 28, with revenue up by 18%.

Officials at EY Luxembourg could not be immediately reached for comment, but the accountancy firm told Reuters earlier in the week that it could not comment on the situation due to client confidentiality.

Hedge fund Muddy Waters Research - which has a 'short' position betting on a fall in Solutions 30's shares - said the issue over the accounts raised questions.

"It is obvious to us that EY found serious issues in its audit of Solutions 30's 2020 financial statements," said Muddy Waters founder Carson Block.

Solutions 30, which has a stock market value of around 1.1 billion euros ($1.34 billion), said in January it had decided to file a defamation suit over criticism made by Muddy Waters regarding its business practices.

Muddy Waters said it had not been served notice of any defamation suit against it by Solutions 30.

Solutions 30's website says the company has more than 11,000 service engineers who handle tasks such as cable installations and general technical support.

($1 = 0.8214 euros)

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Reuters

Reuters

125K+
Followers
140K+
Post
69M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Muddy Waters
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Accountancy#Financial Regulator#Financial Investment#Financial Services#Financial Technology#Institutional Investors#French#Solutions 30#Muddy Waters Research#Accountants Ey#Investment Bankers#Business Practices#Long Term Shareholders#Auditors#Retail Investors#Corporate Headquarters#Ey Luxembourg#Trading#General Technical Support#Client Confidentiality
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Business
News Break
Economy
Related
BusinessPosted by
Reuters

BMO investment arm sold Microsoft over U.S. Army headset deal

BOSTON (Reuters) - A responsible-investment arm of Canada’s Bank of Montreal sold roughly $275 million worth of Microsoft Corp shares because of the company’s recent U.S. Army contract for augmented reality headsets, a bank spokesman said on Friday. BMO’s responsible investment managers worried that the $22 billion Army contract Microsoft...
StocksForbes

UBS Takes Apart The Case For Investing In Cryptos

The woes of crypto currency investment go way beyond the problems caused by the Chinese government, according to a leading bank. “We see a range of other reasons that investors should treat cryptos, such as bitcoin, as a speculative asset,” states a recent research note from Swiss banking company UBS.
MarketsPosted by
Reuters

SEC approves Nasdaq proposal to allow IPO alternative to raise funds

(Reuters) - The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has approved a proposal by exchange operator Nasdaq Inc to allow companies to raise capital through direct listings. In a filing bit.ly/3vc3jHV dated May 19, the SEC said Nasdaq's proposed rule change was consistent with the regulator's rules and regulations and...
Businesskfgo.com

Halliburton shareholders reject executive compensation plan

(Reuters) – Halliburton Co’s shareholders did not approve an executive compensation plan, the oilfield services provider said on Thursday. Halliburton Chief Executive Officer Jeff Miller said the company is “disappointed by the shareholder advisory vote”. (Reporting by Arunima Kumar in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)
Marketsq957.com

Robinhood to allow users to buy into IPOs

(Reuters) -Online brokerage Robinhood on Thursday said it is starting to roll out a platform that will allow users of its trading app to buy into initial public offerings alongside Wall Street funds, a step in its quest to “democratize” finance. Access to IPOs will allow users to buy shares...
SoftwarePosted by
Reuters

Construction software startup Procore raises IPO price

May 20 (Reuters) - Construction software startup Procore Technologies Inc on Thursday priced its U.S. initial public offering at $67 per share, higher than the range it announced earlier this month. The California-based company said it will offer about 9.5 million shares, seeking to raise a little over $634 million.
BusinessPosted by
pymnts

Goldman Sachs Courting Investors For Startups

GS Growth, a unit of Goldman Sachs that buys stakes in startup firms, has spent the past few months wooing outside investors, The Wall Street Journal reported Thursday (May 20). The group’s first client fund, West Street Global Growth Partners, raised more than $3 billion earlier this month. Sources tell...
Economyrealtytimes.com

Accountability

It’s a word or phrase that is quite common these days. Accountable. Gotta hold that guy accountable! Accountability is an issue here! Who’s accountable and who’s not? It seems if you turn on any cable channel and the word is spoken several times during the half hour. Okay, so what? What does that have to do with the mortgage industry? Good question but there’s a solid answer. It relates to where you might get your next home loan.
BusinessFree Press

PRESS ADVISORY: Investors and Advocates Unite Ahead of Shareholder Meetings to Demand Big-Tech Accountability

NEW YORK — Over the next two weeks, Alphabet (Google), Amazon, Facebook and Twitter shareholders will meet to vote on a range of critical issues. More than any other time in the past decade, activist shareholders have put forth proposals to make these tech giants more accountable to the public. These measures include expanding whistleblower protections at Alphabet, stopping the spread of hate and disinformation at Facebook, and calling for analysis of possible civil- and human-rights violations caused by Amazon’s facial-recognition and surveillance technologies.
BusinessNBC San Diego

McDonald's Board Faces Shareholder Pushback Over Its Handling of CEO Ouster

CtW Investment Group and New York City Comptroller Scott Stringer are leading a campaign against reelecting two of McDonald's board members. The shareholder campaign cites the two board members' roles in firing former CEO Steve Easterbrook without cause in 2019. Months after the firing, McDonald's filed suit against Easterbrook to...
MarketsPosted by
Reuters

Wells Fargo to onboard active cryptocurrency strategy for rich clients

(Reuters) - Wells Fargo & Co said on Wednesday its investment institute is planning to evaluate and onboard an actively managed cryptocurrency strategy for its wealthy clients, the latest move by a major U.S. bank toward accepting digital currencies. In a report titled “The investment rationale for cryptocurrencies”, the Wells...
BusinessGreenwichTime

Vivendi Is Considering Selling Another 10% of Universal Music Group Before IPO

Vivendi, owner of the world’s largest music company, Universal Music Group, told investors on Tuesday that it is considering selling an additional 10% stake in the company to an unnamed U.S. investor. Vivendi, which has already sold 20% of UMG to Chinese giant Tencent, is expected to sell off 60% of UMG in an IPO by the end of September.